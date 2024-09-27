China’S Industrial Profits Falter: A Pressing Call For Economic Policy Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's industrial sector has hit a significant rough patch, sending ripples through the world's second-largest economy.



Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals a sharp decline in industrial profits, underscoring the urgent need for policy intervention.



For the first eight months of 2024, industrial profits grew by a mere 0.5% year-on-year, reaching 4.65 trillion yuan ($663 billion). This marks a notable deceleration from the 3.6% growth recorded in the first seven months.



In August alone, profits at industrial enterprises with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($3 million) plummeted by 17.8% compared to the previous year, wiping out July's 4.1% gain.



Several factors contribute to this downturn, including weak domestic demand, extreme weather events disrupting production, and the ongoing property sector slump.







However, some sectors show resilience, with high-tech manufacturing profits surging 10.9% year-on-year. The Chinese government has responded with various measures.



The People's Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 0.5 percentage points. It also lowered interest rates on existing mortgages to support the economy.



China plans to issue 2 trillion yuan ($284 billion) in sovereign debt as fiscal stimulus. Part of this stimulus will provide child allowances to boost domestic consumption.



Despite these efforts, many economists argue that more substantial fiscal support is needed to revive growth.



The government's target of around 5% growth for 2024 now looks increasingly ambitious. The National Bureau of Statistics has called for more efforts to foster new growth drivers and expand effective domestic demand.



The slowdown in industrial profits has far-reaching implications, including lower tax revenues and weaker labor market demand.



These concerns likely prompted the recent high-level Politburo meeting to prioritize economic recovery.



Looking ahead, the path to recovery remains uncertain. A Reuters poll suggests that China's factory activity likely remained in contraction for the fifth consecutive month in September.



As China navigates these economic headwinds, the world watches closely. The success or failure of its policy measures could shape the global economic landscape in the years to come.



China's response to this economic challenge will have ripple effects far beyond its borders. The government faces a delicate balancing act of stimulating growth without exacerbating existing imbalances in the economy.

