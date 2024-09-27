UNITE Releases Dignity Index Scores On Campaign Fundraising Appeals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National Citizens Panel finds that contempt continues to pervade speech and damage national unity

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2024

Shriver to ease the country's political divisions, today released its Dignity scores on campaign fundraising appeals.

The 80-member National Citizens bipartisan panel, which has been using The Dignity Index to score political speech since March of this year, continues to find that contempt dominates political language.

In response to a PAC-sponsored fundraising appeal, a 33-year-old white conservative woman from the South wrote, "Donation bits like these are so exhausting because of the major strings they try to pull to make you feel the need to give something even if you have nothing but prayers for the country as a whole."

One liberal panelist responded to an appeal by writing, "Hatred and anger, accusations without any proof. This is just getting old. I expect better from someone asking me to let them run things."



On the positive side, one fundraising appeal that 87 percent of the panelists scored on the dignity side was greeted with praise, "Almost refreshing to hear from a campaign that does not denigrate the other side but just shares the vision the candidate has for the country." Another wrote: "Finally, a quote that isn't attacking the other side." A third panelist wrote: "I am glad to hear this. It makes me feel like there is still hope for this country."



Dignity Index co-creator Tim Shriver has been calling on candidates to adopt a "dignity strategy" in the final weeks of the campaign to improve their chances of winning over crucial swing voters.

"Every candidate in a tight race faces the same question," said Shriver. "How do you win over the voters who are sick of division?"

"The answer is not complicated," he said. "Contempt has made them turn away from politics. Dignity gives us a chance to bring them back."

SCORES

Panelists score by matching language from the speech passage with descriptions in the Dignity Index scoring guide, which is available here .



72% of panelists agree that this was dignity

The most frequently chosen score was a FIVE

The reasons given the most were "speaks openly, explaining their views, but never with contempt" and "I share my views with no contempt, so they're easier for others to hear"

64% of panelists scored within +1 or -1 the score of FIVE The Conservative average score was 4.381, and the Liberal average score was 5.417





89% of panelists agree that this was contempt

The most frequently chosen score was a THREE

The reasons given the most were "makes a personal attack on the other, targeting performance, competence, appearance, background, character or morals." and "Ascribes all the good qualities to 'us' and all the bad qualities to 'them.'"

88% of panelists scored within

+1 or -1 the score of THREE The Conservative average score was 2.857, and the Liberal average score was 3.417





97% of panelists agreed that this was contempt

The most frequently chosen score was a THREE

The reasons given the most were "makes a personal attack on the other, targeting performance, competence, appearance, background, character or morals." and "those are bad people trying to hurt us"

93% of panelists scored within +1 or -1 the score of THREE The Conservative average score was 2.857, and the Liberal average score was 2.833





83% of panelists agree this was contempt

The most frequently chosen score was a TWO

The reason most given was "Those people are evil. They're going to ruin our country if we let them. It's us or them." and "Those people are a danger to everything we value."

60% of panelists scored it within +1 or -1 of a TWO The Conservative average score was a 3.619, and the Liberal average score was 3





86% of panelists agree this was contempt

The most frequently chosen score was a THREE

The reasons most given were "We're the good people; they're the bad people. It's us versus them." and "makes a personal attack on the other, targeting performance, competence, appearance, background, character or morals."

80% of panelists scored within +1 or -1 the score of a THREE The Conservative average score was 3.238, and the Liberal average score was 3.625





87% of panelists agree this was dignity

The most frequently chosen score was a FIVE

The reasons given the most were "speaks openly, explaining their views, but never with contempt" and "I share my views with no contempt, so they're easier for others to hear"

83% of panelists scored within +1 or -1 the score of FIVE The Conservative average score was 5, and the Liberal average score was 4.917





66% of panelists agree that this was contempt

The most frequently chosen score was a FOUR

The reasons most given were "They're working for those people, not for us" and "We're better than those people. They don't really belong. They don't really share our values."

63% of panelists scored within -1 the score of FOUR The Conservative average score was 3.762, and the Liberal average score was 4.708





93% of panelists agree that this was contempt

The most frequently chosen score was a TWO

The reasons given the most were "Those people are a danger to everything we value." and "Tells stories that 'prove' the evil of the other side."

75% of panelists scored within +1 or -1 the score of TWO The Conservative average score was 3.143, and Liberal average score was 2.667

"If you're not 100% ready to donate, can I remind you what we're fighting for? Protecting reproductive rights and blocking a TOTAL ban on abortion here in North Carolina. Ensuring every North Carolinian has access to affordable, quality healthcare. Supporting our public schools and teachers. Defending democracy and protecting voting rights.""To help us win this toss-up race and keep delivering for North Carolina, will you chip in $15 or any amount now? While we fight for progress, my opponent, Mark Robinson, is busy promoting far-right extremism and undermining North Carolina values. He's made it no secret that he plans to ban abortion with no exceptions, reject more than $1 billion of our own federal tax dollars intended for North Carolina public schools, and undermine our democracy. His vision is dangerous and reckless, but he has a real shot at winning this whole thing. National Republicans are pouring in millions of dollars to see this seat flip red and support his radical agenda - it's up to our grassroots team to stop him.""We must fight the big money pouring in to elect lunatic liberals like Harris and Walz who want to turn our entire country into San Francisco. Without your help today, we could be looking at a true disaster in November with big money and the media doing everything they can to elect Harris. There's no sugarcoating it: this next election will be the fight for the very soul of our nation. We need every dollar possible to combat the radical left while we still can. Do your part and help now before it's too late.""THE ELECTION IS BEING RIGGED AGAINST OUR MOVEMENT. But I don't want you to lose hope. We're going to SAVE AMERICA from total destruction, and it will all be because of YOUR support. If you can, and only if you can, please chip in any amount today to help us WIN!""...while Lincoln's party of "liberty and Union" becomes Trump's cult of chaos and disunion, Democrats will continue fighting hard to make democracy deliver for the American people, just as we always have. Every bit of support makes a big difference and I am grateful for any amount you can give.""Mike Rogers is a Trump-endorsed former law enforcement officer who's proud to be running to represent the people of the great state of Michigan in the US Senate. He will work day-in and day-out to fight to secure our border, squash the threat of China, and bring our economy back under control, while upholding the values of Michiganders from all across the Great Lake State. So, after reading all of that, would you consider chipping in today to help Mike forge his path to victory this November?""$25. That is the donation we are asking you to make to Kamala Harris' campaign today. We know what you are thinking - and we get it: How is it that $25 can make a difference against all that money being spent by Trump's allies? The answer is simple: because while a few super wealthy people try to buy this election for Trump, we are running a people-powered campaign. Made up of lots and lots of people.""The left has willingly let in millions of migrants and illegal immigrants, letting THOUSANDS OF POUNDS of illegal drugs through our porous border as a consequence. They're willing to sacrifice this entire nation for their woke, radical agenda. Securing the border means kicking out the people who have caused this disaster, AKA Ruben Gallego and his friends. I will bring some common sense to Washington D.C. I'm in this fight for ALL OF US. Click HERE to donate & join the fight and help take back America."

For more information about The Dignity Index and to access the complete analysis please visit .

