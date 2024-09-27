Celebrating A Milestone Of Support: Over $2 Million In Aid Provided To 1,000+ KFC Team Members In Times Of Need
9/27/2024 2:00:39 PM
We're excited to share that our Hardship Assistance program has reached an incredible milestone: awarding over $2 million in aid to more than 1,000 KFC team members during times of need. Whether it's an unexpected medical emergency, natural disaster, or car accident, we're here for you when you need it most.
To every franchisee, restaurant employee, and donor who made this possible - THANK YOU! We're proud to be able to offer a helping hand when it's needed the most and we couldn't do it without you.
Learn more about this impactful program kfcfoundation/hardship
