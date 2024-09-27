F&M’S Annual Ohio And Indiana Golf Classics Raise $53,000 For Local Charities

ARCHBOLD, OHIO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) recently celebrated the success of its 7th Annual Ohio Charity Classic and 3rd Annual Indiana Charity Golf Classic. Together, the events raised an impressive $53,000 for local charities, thanks to the extraordinary participation and generous donations.

“Our annual charity golf outings are a testament to the generosity and community spirit that defines us,” stated Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M Bank.“Every year, we are humbled by the incredible support that raises vital funds for our selected charities. It's more than just a day of golf – it's a meaningful way to give back and strengthen the communities we serve. We are grateful to everyone who participates, and we're proud to continue this tradition of making a positive impact together.”

The Ohio Charity Golf Classic, held at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon, Ohio, on August 23, 2024, hosted over 145 golfers and raised $35,000, benefitting Adriel in Archbold, Ohio and Love & Luggage in Maumee, Ohio.

In Indiana, where F&M is actively expanding its presence, the 3rd Annual Indiana Charity Golf Classic took place at Colonial Oaks Golf Course in Fort Wayne, Indiana on September 17, 2024. Over 70 golfers participated, raising $18,000, which was split between Healthier Moms & Babies in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Bi-County Services, Inc. in Bluffton, Indiana.

