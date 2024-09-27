Feta Cheese Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The feta cheese market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.65 billion in 2023 to $14.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in mediterranean cuisine popularity, increasing health consciousness, globalization of food culture, rising demand for specialty cheeses, diverse applications in culinary, focus on natural and organic foods.

The feta cheese market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued emphasis on healthy eating, innovation in feta cheese products, increased focus on sustainable agriculture, consumer demand for authentic experiences, expansion of quick-service restaurants.

An increase in milk production such as sheep and goats are expected to propel the feta cheese market going forward. Milk refers to a liquid produced by cows, goats, and some other animals, which is used for drinking and making butter, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy product. Generally, feta cheese is made entirely of sheep milk, but it may also be prepared using 30% goat milk and 70% sheep milk. Therefore, a rise in goat and sheep milk production raises demand for the feta cheese market.

Key players in the market include Arla Foods amba, Lactalis American Group Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Dodoni S.A., Kolios S.A, Mevgal, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company, Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd., Carr Valley Cheese, Agropur Cooperative, Churney Company Inc., Organic Valley, Amul, Bel Brands USA Inc., Fage International S.A., Epirus S.A., Karoun Dairies LLC, Vermont Creamery, Lemnos Foods, Mt Vikos, Pastures of Eden, Olympus Dairy, Crystal Farms, Arahova Products Distribution Inc., Old Europe Cheese, Bethel Creamery, Klondike Cheese Company, Sierra Nevada Cheese Co., Makedonia S.A., Valbreso, Verde Farm, Domi Greece, Kasseri S.A., Naxos Dairy, Tresomega Nutrition .

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products, such as pure-pak cartons, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Pure-pak cartons are made from renewable and recyclable materials and are designed to protect the freshness and quality of beverages.

1) By Type: Bulgarian Feta, French Feta, German Feta, Other Types

2) By Source: Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, Goat Milk

3) By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Feta cheese refers to soft, white-colored cheese containing high amounts of sodium and saturated fat. Feta cheese has a tangy, sharp flavor and a creamy mouthfeel typically produced from made from the milk of sheep and goats.

The Feta Cheese Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feta cheese market size, feta cheese market drivers and trends and feta cheese market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

