AKQA Celebrates 30 Years Of Innovation And Creativity

Ajaz Ahmed, AKQA Founder and CEO

Founder and CEO Ajaz Ahmed Reflects on Three Decades of Groundbreaking Work and Shares a Vision for the Future

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AKQA, the pioneering design and innovation agency, proudly marks its 30th anniversary.Reflecting on three decades of groundbreaking work, AKQA's Founder and CEO, Ajaz Ahmed, said:“I founded AKQA thirty years ago, and it has been my chief endeavor ever since. In that time, AKQA has been honored with 83 Agency of the Year wins, 11 Most Loved Workplace certifications, and countless other accolades, including 117 Cannes Lions and 97 D&AD Pencils.”Speaking of AKQA's unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering work that resonates deeply with audiences, Ajaz said:“AKQA has always protected dreams, vision, and values. Our aim has always been to create labors of love, sachets of delight, pockets of excitement - work that rivets people in unexpected ways.”As AKQA looks ahead, Ajaz highlights two recent projects that embody the agency's mission to merge creativity with purpose:Sounds Right, is an initiative that allows artists to credit nature for its contributions to their music, with royalties from natural sounds supporting conservation efforts.The redesigned Delta Air Lines app is crafted to make travel smoother and more intuitive for users.Reflecting on the power of ideas, Ajaz said:“Ideas are the messengers of potential. They are the seeds of hope that drive out the darkness and the antidote to despair. Ideas are the all-encompassing force that holds the world together. It is within ideas that we all find one another.”AKQA invites the world to celebrate this milestone and enjoy an uplifting showreel of the agency's creative legacy,“As the seasons change, enjoy our showreel of ideas. Ideas are eternal, universal, and truthful, especially when there is a sincere commitment and devotion to bringing them into being.”About AKQAAKQA is a design and innovation company that employs over 5,500 professionals across 30 countries. Awarded the 22 Cannes Lions in 2024 including the Grand Prix for Design and Glass in 2024, and the Grand Prix for Digital Craft in 2023. In 2023 and 2024, Named Digital Agency Global Network of the Year in Campaign's 2023 Global Agency of the Year Awards, and a top 10 Most Loved Workplace in 2023 by Newsweek. In 2023 and 2024, AKQA was recognized with seven Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards. AKQA also won Fast Company's World Changing Ideas in 2024.

