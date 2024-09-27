Leadership Of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Visits Zafar Park On Remembrance Day
Fatima Latifova
On 27 September – Remembrance Day, the leadership of the
Ministry of Defense and a group of cadets of special educational
institutions under the National Defense University visited the
Victory Park being built in Baku, Azernews
reports.
Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and personnel
laid roses on the memorial stone at park entrance.
