Leadership Of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Visits Zafar Park On Remembrance Day

9/27/2024 5:11:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On 27 September – Remembrance Day, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and a group of cadets of special educational institutions under the National Defense University visited the Victory Park being built in Baku, Azernews reports.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and personnel laid roses on the memorial stone at park entrance.

AzerNews

