Al Jaber, Al Suwaidi And Al Thani Shine As Longines Hathab Begins

DOHA: Mohammed Yousef Al Jaber bagged victory in the Small Tour in the opening leg of the 8th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour 2024-25 which kicked off with thrilling action at Qatar Equestrian & Modern Pentathlon Federation's indoor arena yesterday.

The annual domestic equestrian series comprises a total of 14 rounds and shall continue till May 2025.

The best seven results of the series are taken into account in deciding overall champions in various categories of showjumping and dressage.

Al Jaber and Al Shaqab's Serendipity looked in fine touch as the pair clocked a perfect 45.14 secs to prevail in the closely-contested 110cm event. Abdulla Hasan Al Emadi and his 14-year-old bay Dino BB Z were also impressive but they had to settle for a second place with a time of 46.64 secs.

Saeed Hamad Jumaa astride Ambre De Beaufour came third with a time of 46.68 secs.



QEF President Al Darwish presents awards to the podium winners of the Future Riders 60cm event, Fahad bin Nasser Al Thani, Nasser Hamad Al Thani and Hissa Al Al Jaber.

Earlier, Abdulla Khalifa Al Suwaidi teamed up with Fiero to bag the Future Riders 80cm (for 12 to 16 years old).

Ahmed Mahmoud Alarroqui rode Janne to second place while Mohammed Salem Al Naemi secured third place with Cascade Sammy.

The opening day's action started with Fahad bin Nasser Al Thani winning the Future Riders 60cm (for 6 to 12) opening round astride Sita in 42.46 secs.

Nasser Hamad Al Thani rode Coco Chanel SB to second place in 45.90 secs with the pair comprising Hissa Ali Jaber and Al Shaqab's Tinkerbell claiming third place in 46.22 seconds.

Today, the riders in Amateur and Medium Tour categories will begin their campaign in the 14-leg series. Dressage competitions will get underway tomorrow along with the first rounds of Open Class and Big Tour.



Longines Hathab Deputy Event Director Faisal Al Kahla presented the trophies to the podium winners of the Small Tour category, Mohammed Yousef Al Jaber (second left), Abdulla Hassan Al Emadi (left) and Saeed Hamad Jumaa.

Commenting on the start of Longines-Hathab new season, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nooh Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, said that the intensive program of the tournament this year reflects the keenness of the Qatar Equestrian & Modern Pentathlon Federation to raise the performance of riders at various age groups, develop their skills and provide them with the necessary support to prepare them to participate in a number of important international tournaments that the country will host this year or in which Qatar riders will participate in international tournaments, stressing that this year's edition of Hathab will witness an increase in the number of participants in the various rounds.

He said,“The launch of the eighth season comes to crown the strenuous work of the various tournament committees throughout the past period and in cooperation with various parties, in addition to the intensive preparations made by our riders to enter this season's competitions according to the levels they aspire to achieve, which heralds an exceptional season on all levels.”

He added,“We look forward to exciting competitions in this season's competitions, and we hope that these steps will motivate every rider and rider to do their best and provide the best.”