Alliance On The Brink? NC Backs Independent Against Congress's Karra

Srinagar- A rift has emerged between the alliance partners, National (NC) and Congress, as the latter's candidate, Tariq Hammed Karra, found himself in a precarious position for the Central Shalteng constituency, which went to on Wednesday during the second phase of the assembly elections. This follows NC loyalists rallying behind independent candidate Mohammad Irfan Shah, who has filed his nomination against Karra, the official alliance candidate.

Despite a formal seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, Shah's independent candidacy has raised serious questions about the stability of the alliance.

The situation became particularly evident during a major rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier this week, which aimed to boost support for Karra. Notably absent were NC leaders, unlike Gandhi's earlier rally in Surankote, where he was joined by NC president Farooq Abdullah. This absence has led many to speculate about the potential collapse of the coalition.

Senior Congress leader G A Mir expressed disappointment over the NC's inaction regarding Shah's candidacy, saying Congress has always expelled members who defy party decisions.“We have acted swiftly in such cases. The NC's silence on Shah's move raises serious concerns about their commitment to this alliance,” Mir said.

NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said that they have issued an 'explanation notice' to Shah for his actions that contradict party directives.“We will also send a copy to party president Dr Farooq Abdullah for any further action,” he added.

Irfan Shah's participation as an independent has led to a split vote in Central Shalteng, with NC voters choosing to back him instead of the official alliance candidate, Karra. Notably, during another rally in Sopore on the same day, Rahul Gandhi again found himself without NC leaders in attendance, which further showcased the divide.

Former Congress legislator Haji Abdur Rashid voiced his frustrations regarding the alliance during Gandhi's presence. He claimed that NC workers had torn apart Congress flags and held a rival rally in Sopore.

“They (NC) tore apart our flags and planned a parallel rally at Sopore, despite knowing Rahul ji is coming here. Is this a coalition?” Rashid said.

Political observers say these incidents-both in Sopore and Central Shalteng -highlight deeper issues within the alliance.

A political analyst remarked,“If the alliance were effective, it would be evident on the ground, but implementation appears shaky at best.”

“According to the seat-sharing agreement, the Central Shalteng berth should have gone to Congress's Karra, but it has instead turned into a contentious battle with NC's Irfan Shah, who many believe may be a proxy candidate for the NC,” he said.

The analysts said Shah has not been expelled from the party and his independent run is backed by loyalists aligned with NC headquarters.

“The divided outcome in Central Shalteng raises doubts about the viability of continued cooperation between the two parties. The alliance may be more formal than functional,” he added.

Experts believe the focus is shifting from the alliance itself to potential government formation.“Discussions about a post-poll alliance may already be underway,” a political expert speculated. As these developments unfold, the NC-Congress alliance appears to be on the verge of collapse, with both parties facing their own challenges. Whether this rift will mend or lead to a permanent split remains uncertain, the alliance's future is increasingly precarious.

