Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market To Grow Substantially At A CAGR Of ~6% By 2030 Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Insights

report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading hormone replacement therapy companies' market shares, challenges, hormone replacement therapy market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market hormone replacement therapy companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report



As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hormone replacement therapy market during the forecast period.



In the indication segment of the hormone replacement therapy market, the menopause category had a significant revenue share in 2023.

Notable hormone replacement therapy companies such as Abbott, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Genentech, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Ascendis Pharma Endocrinology, Inc., Vista Pharma, Inc., Clarus Therapeutics, Inc., Gedeon Richter Plc, Endo International plc, and several others, are currently operating in the hormone replacement therapy market.

In May 2023, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced the FDA approval for VEOZAH (fezolinetant) 45 mg once daily for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause. VMS, characterized by hot flashes and/or night sweats, are common symptoms of menopause. In January 2022, Pfizer, Inc. and OPKO Health, Inc. received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan, for the commercialization of NGENLA to treat growth hormone disorders. This product was the next-generation long-acting growth hormone injection, with a treatment frequency of a once-a-week dosage.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the hormone replacement therapy market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report

Hormone Replacement Therapy Overview

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a medical treatment commonly used to alleviate symptoms associated with menopause, such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. It works by supplementing the body with estrogen and, in some cases, progesterone, hormones that decrease naturally during menopause. HRT can be administered through various forms, including pills, patches, gels, or injections, and is tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. While highly effective in reducing menopausal symptoms and improving the quality of life, HRT also carries some risks, such as an increased chance of developing blood clots, stroke, and certain types of cancer, particularly breast cancer. Therefore, patients must have a thorough discussion with their healthcare provider to weigh the benefits and risks before starting HRT.

Beyond menopause, HRT is also used in gender-affirming care for transgender individuals, helping align physical characteristics with their gender identity. In this context, HRT involves the administration of estrogen or testosterone to promote the development of secondary sexual characteristics, such as breast development in transfeminine individuals or increased muscle mass and facial hair growth in transmasculine individuals. This form of HRT is a critical component of the gender transition process, significantly improving mental health and overall well-being. However, like menopausal HRT, it requires careful monitoring by healthcare professionals to manage potential side effects and long-term health risks.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Insights

North America led the hormone replacement therapy market in 2023 and maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This leadership is attributed to the growing demand for hormone replacement drugs among women in the region, driven by the rising prevalence of menopause-related issues. Additionally, factors such as the increasing incidence of growth deficiency disease, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, hypogonadism, as well as ongoing research and development activities, and the presence of key industry players in the region, are expected to fuel market growth.

Moreover, significant product launches, collaborative agreements among manufacturers, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region further bolster market expansion. For example, in June 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced the relaunch of DUAVEE® (conjugated estrogens/bazedoxifene), an estrogen-based menopause hormone therapy, in the United States with improved packaging following a voluntary recall.

In conclusion, the combination of these factors is expected to create a favorable environment for the growth of the hormone replacement therapy market in North America during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the hormone replacement therapy market, get a snapshot of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Outlook



Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Dynamics

The hormone replacement therapy market is a complex and dynamic sector within the pharmaceutical industry, driven by a variety of factors including demographic shifts, advancements in medical research, and changes in regulatory environments . One of the primary drivers of growth in the HRT market is the aging population , particularly in developed countries. As the global population ages, the incidence of menopause and related conditions rises , fueling the demand for effective treatment options. In addition, there is a growing recognition of the importance of maintaining quality of life during aging, leading more women to seek medical interventions like HRT to manage menopause symptoms. This demographic trend is expected to continue, providing a sustained growth trajectory for the HRT market.

Advancements in medical research have also played a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the HRT market. Innovations in hormone formulations, delivery mechanisms, and personalized medicine have improved the efficacy and safety profiles of HRT, making it a more attractive option for patients. For example, the development of bioidentical hormones, which are chemically identical to those produced by the human body, has gained popularity due to their perceived natural approach and potentially lower risk of side effects . Additionally, new delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and gels , offer more convenience and reduced systemic exposure compared to traditional oral therapies.

However, the HRT market is not without challenges. Safety concerns , particularly the risk of breast cancer and cardiovascular issues associated with long-term HRT use , have been a significant deterrent for both patients and healthcare providers. These concerns have led to more stringent regulatory scrutiny and a demand for more comprehensive clinical trials to assess the long-term safety of HRT products. Moreover, the market is influenced by varying levels of awareness and acceptance across different regions , with cultural attitudes and access to healthcare playing a role in the adoption of HRT.

The competitive landscape of the HRT market is characterized by the presence of several key pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, and Teva Pharmaceuticals , among others. These companies are investing in research and development to enhance their product offerings and expand their market share. Additionally, the rise of generic HRT products has increased competition, making it crucial for companies to differentiate their products through innovation and superior patient outcomes.

Get a sneak peek at the hormone replacement therapy market dynamics @ Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Dynamics Analysis