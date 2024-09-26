Manufacturing IT/OT Networks Are At Risk Due To Skills Gaps, Legacy Systems, And Advanced Cyber Threats, Says Info-Tech Research Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint is providing CIOs with comprehensive strategies to effectively navigate the unprecedented cybersecurity challenges posed by complex IT/OT environments and legacy systems. The firm's resource emphasizes the importance of securing specialized cybersecurity skills and offers actionable insights to safeguard critical assets while ensuring compliance with regional regulations.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The IT and OT environments in manufacturing are facing significant cybersecurity challenges, from managing intricate networks of interconnected systems to defending against sophisticated cyberattacks. Global IT research and advisory firm, Info-Tech Research Group, cautions technology leaders that as these systems become increasingly more complex, the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches escalates, potentially disrupting operations and compromising sensitive information. The situation and the recommended

response are explored in Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint, Understand Modern Cybersecurity Solutions for Manufacturing IT & OT . The research-backed resource will equip CIOs

in the manufacturing industry with advanced tools and strategic insights to bolster defenses, safeguard critical assets, and maintain a competitive edge in the increasingly digital industrial landscape.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Understand Modern Cybersecurity Solutions for Manufacturing IT & OT" blueprint outlines the significant potential of advanced cybersecurity solutions in safeguarding manufacturers from evolving threats. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

"Technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning, AR/VR/XR, big data analytics, and digital twins are revolutionizing manufacturing by enabling increased automation, connectivity, and efficiency,"

says Shreyas Shukla , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "However, a rapid advancement in technology, combined with the presence of legacy systems, has created a landscape fraught with cyber-vulnerabilities. Legacy systems, and most factories, were never designed for connectivity or cybersecurity in the first place."

Info-Tech's newly published resource highlights the critical need for the manufacturing industry to secure and retain personnel with specialized cybersecurity skills. Protecting data in compliance with regional laws demands constant vigilance and frequent updates to security protocols, making these skills indispensable. However, the high demand for cybersecurity expertise across industries poses a significant challenge for the manufacturing sector. The firm's blueprint details the role of CIOs in leading proactive cybersecurity strategies and integrating advanced software solutions. These initiatives will enable manufacturing firms to safeguard their assets, strengthen their market position, and build trust with investors and customers through measurable security improvements.

"Recent incidents underscore the rising cybersecurity risks in manufacturing: a leading forklift and truck manufacturer suffered a crippling cyberattack, a major aerospace company became the target of a sophisticated cyber-espionage campaign, and a top automotive manufacturer faced a ransomware attack that halted production," explains Shukla . "These three examples highlight a growing trend where the innovations driving progress are also introducing significant cybersecurity risks."

The resource further explains how, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing operations have evolved significantly, expanding the attack surface due to rapid digital transformation, hybrid work models, the connection of previously isolated machines, and the adoption of new technologies and partnerships. As a result, there is now an urgent need for solutions that protect both IT and OT environments.

In its Understand Modern Cybersecurity Solutions for Manufacturing IT & OT

blueprint, Info-Tech outlines the significant potential of advanced cybersecurity solutions in safeguarding manufacturers from evolving threats. These solutions enhance security through the following key areas:



Asset Discovery and Management : Software solutions enable continuous identification and inventory of all connected devices to maintain an up-to-date asset register.

Vulnerability Assessment: Automated tools regularly scan for vulnerabilities across IT and OT environments, prioritizing remediation efforts.

Incident Detection and Response: AI-driven solutions quickly detect and respond to security incidents, minimizing operational disruptions.

Network Segmentation: These tools prevent the lateral movement of threats between IT and OT systems.

Identity and Access Management (IAM): IAM software controls and monitors access to sensitive data and systems to prevent unauthorized access.

Anomaly Detection: Machine learning solutions can detect abnormal behavior patterns that may indicate a security threat.

Compliance Management: Compliance software ensures adherence to industry regulations and standards, reducing the risk of penalties.

Security Awareness Training: Training platforms provide regular sessions to educate employees on recognizing and preventing cyber threats. Supply Chain Security: Advanced solutions can help to secure the supply chain and protect against third-party risks through enhanced monitoring and management.

The firm's research insights found in the comprehensive new resource will equip manufacturing CIOs and security leaders with essential strategies to integrate robust cybersecurity measures into smart factories. Info-Tech advises that CIOs play a pivotal role in driving these initiatives and will be key to safeguarding operations and enhancing competitive advantage in an era of exponential IT. The firm's detailed blueprint, along with its risk assessment tool, will support manufacturing firms in bolstering their defenses and building trust with stakeholders.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Shreyas Shukla, an expert in the manufacturing sector, and access to the complete Understand Modern Cybersecurity Solutions for Manufacturing IT & OT

blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group

is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn

and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED