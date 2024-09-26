Foreigners Living In Italy Can Obtain Citizenship Faster
A referendum can be held on changing the law on granting
citizenship to foreigners living in Italy in a short time,
Azernews reports.
The main topic of discussion in Italy recently has been the
amendment of the law on the Acquisition of citizenship by
foreigners and their children for a shorter period. Thus, one of
the conditions for foreigners to obtain citizenship in Italy is a
proposal to reduce the requirement of 10 years of continuous
residence to 5 years. The required number of 500,000 signatures was
collected as part of the campaign for changing the law and
demanding a referendum. The collected signatures will be submitted
to the Constitutional Court with a request to hold a referendum.
The Constitutional Court is expected to decide on holding a
referendum in February next year.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni said there was no need to
change the existing law. According to him, a 10-year period of
residence is an acceptable period for granting citizenship.
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and
International Cooperation Antonio Tajani said that he supports
granting citizenship to minors born in Italy, who came to the
country before the age of 12, permanently residing and having
studied for at least 5 years.
It is worth noting that in order to obtain citizenship,
foreigners living in Italy must reside in this country continuously
for 10 years, not commit any crimes and declare their income. The
children of foreigners born in Italy have the right to citizenship
after living in this country continuously until they reach
adulthood.
