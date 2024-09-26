Saddam Hussein's Former Palace In Basra Turned Into Library
9/26/2024
By Alimat Aliyeva
In the city of Basra in southern Iraq, the palace of deposed
leader Saddam Hussein has been turned into a library of historical
artifacts and books, Azernews reports.
The library, which contains a large collection of books and
manuscripts about historical artifacts and archaeological sites in
Iraq, also facilitates scientists' access to books, manuscripts and
archaeological sources.
Mustafa al-Husseini, director of the Basra Antiquities
Department, told Anadolu Agency: "The library in question is the
first library not only in Basra, but also in southern Iraq, that
contains resources related to historical artifacts." Husseini noted
that these books include the works of foreign and Iraqi
archaeologists who conducted archaeological research.
The Director of Culture of the United Nations Educational,
Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Junaid Sorosh Wali,
who visited the library, noted that the library has important works
related to historical artifacts, and stated that the books in the
library encourage university students to read.
Jassim Ali, the chief librarian of Basra Province, stated that
the library building was one of the palaces built by Saddam Hussein
before 2003, and said, "It was one of Saddam's presidential
palaces, built in 1992. This building was monopolized by the old
regime and was not open to people in Basra."
