Zelensky Arrives At Capitol Hill To Meet With Senators

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 26, to meet with lawmakers.

AFP reports about it via Ukrinform.

Zelensky was accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Leader Mitch McConnell.

Journalist Kelly Phares shared a video of Zelensky's arrival.

During his visit to Capitol Hill, Zelensky did not meet with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to CNN .

In a more than hour-long meeting with senators before heading to the White House, Zelensky emphasized the need for increased U.S. support for Ukraine and laid out a plan that he would later present to President Biden.

“Zelensky was emphatic he needs permission to strike deeper into Russia – which many senators on Capitol Hill have supported and something that continues to be a major priority for Ukraine,” the media source reported.

Some lawmakers at the meeting also offered Zelensky advice on how to be more persuasive in his discussions with Biden.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky's visit to Washington includes meetings with representatives of both parties in Congress, President Biden, and Vice President Harris.