Meta (NASDAQ: META) Unveils New Augmented Reality Glasses And Advances In Artificial Intelligence

Investorideas releases commentary from Antonio Ernesto Di Giacomo - Senior Market Analyst at XS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META ) surprised the tech world during its annual Connect by presenting its first functional prototype of augmented reality glasses, Orion. This device, made of magnesium alloy and featuring custom silicon technology, marks a significant step in the evolution of augmented reality. The Orion glasses allow users to interact through a neural interface on the wrist and voice commands, offering a futuristic and unprecedented experience. According to Mark Zuckerberg, this prototype is a development kit with which they hope to refine the technology to make it smaller and more accessible in the future.

The announcement of the Orion glasses had a positive impact on the market. Meta Platforms' shares rose more than 2.20% on September 25, 2024, reaching a new all-time high of $576.00 USD per share. This increase reflects investor optimism about Meta's ability to lead the development of emerging technologies and consolidate its position in the augmented and virtual reality market. Constant innovation in these fields seems to be a strategy that the market values and supports.

In addition to the Orion glasses, Meta introduced significant improvements to its artificial intelligence and virtual reality products. The company's AI assistant received new functionalities, while the Ray-Ban Meta glasses now allow users to scan QR codes and play music through voice commands. These updates underscore Meta's commitment to integrating technology into daily life, making its products increasingly versatile and helpful for users.

Meta AI continues to be a fundamental part of the company's strategy, attracting 400 million users at least once a month. This impressive figure demonstrates the success of Meta's AI applications in capturing the attention and interest of users worldwide. The company continues exploring new ways to enhance interaction with AI, both in its existing applications and future developments.

Finally, Meta also announced updates for its mixed reality headset, Quest 3S, and new features for the ChatGPT chatbot. These updates aim to improve the user experience and expand interaction possibilities with mixed reality technology. Meta continues to strongly bet on innovation, integrating significant improvements into its products and services to offer more immersive and complete experiences.

In conclusion, Meta Platforms continues demonstrating its leadership in developing cutting-edge technologies by launching Orion glasses and improving its artificial intelligence and virtual reality products. The company positions itself as a critical player in the evolution of augmented reality, with a clear vision towards a more connected and immersive future. The advancements presented at the Connect 2024 conference have positively impacted the market and generated expectations about the potential of these technologies to transform how we interact with the digital and physical world.

