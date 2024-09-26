For The First Time Since October 8: Hezbollah Missiles Reach The Town Of Zachron Ya'akov.

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Beirut / PNN /

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Hezbollah rockets have reached the town of Zachron Ya'akov, south of Haifa.



This comes on the third day of the most intense, violent, and extensive Israeli aggression against Lebanon since the beginning of the hostilities with Hezbolllah nearly a year ago. Israeli 12 reported that there were at least 5 rockets launched from Lebanon towards the town. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that the rockets were intercepted in Zichron Ya'akov area.



Since last Monday morning, the Israeli army has been conducting what it describes as "the most intense, extensive, and violent" assault on Lebanon since hostilities began with Hezbollah on October 8, 2023, and since the "July War" of 2006. According to the latest data from Lebanese authorities, this has resulted in 558 martyrs, including 50 children and 94 women, along with 1,835 injured and 27,000 displaced. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues launching hundreds of rockets at military sites and settlements.

Since October 8, Lebanese and Palestinian factions, notably Hezbollah, have engaged in daily exchanges of fire with the Israeli army across the "Blue Line," resulting in hundreds of casualties on the Lebanese side. These factions are calling for an end to the war waged by Israel, with U.S. support, on the Gaza Strip since October 7, which has led to more than 137,000 Palestinian martyrs and wounded, most of whom are women and children, and over 10,000 missing, amidst widespread destruction and a devastating famine.