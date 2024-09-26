Anger In Likud And The Israeli Right Over The Proposal For A Temporary Ceasefire In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Palestine News )

Israeli 14 reported that the proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has sparked anger within Likud and right-wing parties. According to the Hebrew channel, the proposal would lead to "severe consequences for Israel." Likud Knesset members warn that a ceasefire would "give Hezbollah the time it needs to recover and arm itself, destroying everything Israel has gained in the past week."

Knesset members from Likud expressed strong opposition to the proposed ceasefire with Hezbollah. Dan Illouz called it "madness" and a betrayal, arguing it would allow Hezbollah to recover and rearm while diminishing Israel's security. Amichai Shikli stated that halting fighting without a strategic change is unfeasible. Tali Gottlieb criticized the ceasefire as shameful, claiming it empowers Hezbollah instead of subduing it. Moshe Saada insisted that Israel should continue intensifying strikes against Hezbollah, stating that any agreement not reached through military means would be a serious mistake for the state.



