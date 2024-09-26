Ursolic Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ursolic acid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.01 billion in 2023 to $0.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional herbal medicine, pharmaceutical research, growing health awareness, cosmetic and skincare applications, research on anti-inflammatory effects.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ursolic Acid Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ursolic acid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, nutraceutical market growth, rising demand for herbal supplements, cancer research and therapies, sustainable sourcing.

Growth Driver Of The Ursolic Acid Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ursolic acid market in the coming years. Ursolic acid has the potential to lower the heart rate, inhibit reproducing cell nuclear antigen expression in injured artery cells, and reduces lipid peroxide levels by scavenging free radicals.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Ursolic Acid Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Sabinsa Corporation, Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Hunan NutraMax Inc., Changsha E.K. HERB Co. Ltd., Xian Tonking Biotech Co. Ltd., Geneham Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLC, Cayman Chemical Company, Chengdu King-Tiger Pharm-Chem Tech Co. Ltd., Shaanxi JoryHerb Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Purestar Chem Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical Co. Ltd., Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Xi'an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co. Ltd., Hunan Huakang Biotech Inc., Xian Nature Choice Co. Ltd., Shaanxi M.R Natural Product Co. Ltd., Qingdao BNP Co. Ltd., Xian B-Thriving I/E Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co. Ltd., Acetar Bio-Tech Inc., Hubei YuanCheng Saichuang Technology Co. Ltd., Hefei Joye Import & Export Co. Ltd., Changsha Gentcare Natural Ingredients Inc., Xi'an Huisun Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Xian Arisun ChemPharm Co. Ltd., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Ursolic Acid Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the ursolic acid market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to expand offerings. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success. In December 2022, CJ FNT, a South Korea-based biotechnology company, collaborated with Emmyon to use ursolic acid technology targeting the global nutrition market.

How Is The Global Ursolic Acid Market Segmented?

1) By Type: 25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Other Types

2) By Form: Powdered Form, Capsules, Liquid Form

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ursolic Acid Market

North America was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Ursolic Acid Market Definition

The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related-products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. It's presumed to contain anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.

Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ursolic acid market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ursolic acid market size, ursolic acid market drivers and trends and ursolic acid market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

