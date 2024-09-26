Lagers Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The lagers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $171.26 billion in 2023 to $179.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer preferences, market competition, regulatory environment, cultural influences, and supply chain dynamics.

The lagers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $215.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets, innovation and product development, sustainability initiatives, global economic outlook, demographic changes.

Growing consumption of alcohol is expected to propel the growth of the lager market going forward. Alcohol consumption refers to the act of drinking a beverage containing ethanol. Lager is a popular variety of beer that has acquired widespread usage in recent years, this is because lager beer is more nutritious than other alcoholic beverages and also contains several benefits such as it lowers bad cholesterol, reducing stress, improves memory making it a healthier option for alcohol consumption.

Key players in the market include Asahi Breweries Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Diageo PLC, Heineken N V, Kirin Brewery Company Limited, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, The Boston Beer Company, United Breweries Holdings Limited, Founders Hill Brewing Co. LLC, Lakefront Brewery Inc., Anchor Brewing Co. LLC, Sierra Neveda Brewing Company, Birra Menabrea S.p.A., Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH, Budweiser Budvar Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers, Sapporo Holdings Limited, Yanjing Beer Group Corporation Limited, San Miguel Corporation, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S., Cervecería Hondureña S.A. de C.V., Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V., Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, Cervecería Nacional Dominicana, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Boon Rawd Brewery.

Major companies operating in the lagers market are focusing on innovating products, such as light and crisp ultra lager, to provide reliable services to customers. Light and crisp ultra lager is a light and energizing beer variant and a perfect companion for parties, events, or even soulful nights.

1) By Product Type: Standard Lager, Premium Lager, Luxury Lager

2) By Variety: Pale Lager, Vienna Lager, Dark Lager

3) By Packaging Type: Glass, Metal Can, Other Packaging Types

4) By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade

5) By End-User: HoReCa, Household Retail, Other End Users

Western Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lager is a type of light beer that is pale in color, and it is made at low temperatures by fermenting the beer flocculate at the bottom of the fermentation tank with a slow-acting yeast. Bottom-fermented techniques are utilized to produce a crisp, refreshing beer.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Lagers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lagers market size, lagers market drivers and trends, lagers market major players and lagers market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

