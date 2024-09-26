Industrial Display Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The industrial display market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.34 billion in 2023 to $5.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial automation, rising demand in manufacturing, government initiatives, globalization of industries, increased focus on user interface (UI) design, cost reduction and increased affordability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial Display Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial display market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), energy efficiency and sustainability, cybersecurity concerns, customization and modular display solutions, rapid growth in emerging markets.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Display Market

The rising adoption of IoT-based devices is expected to propel the growth of the industrial display market going forward. The internet of things (IoT) is a networked system of interconnected computing devices that connects with unique identities (UIDs) and sends data over a network without the need for human-to-human or human-to-computer contact. IoT devices generate and collect massive amounts of data that need to be visualized and analyzed in real-time, and industrial displays provide the necessary interface for this task. Moreover, IoT devices require displays that are durable, reliable, and offer high visibility even in harsh environments.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Industrial Display Market Growth?

Key players in the market include LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Planar Systems Inc., Japan Display Inc., Innolux Corp., Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation Co. Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs SE, WinMate Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Maple Systems Inc., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Hannstar Display Corp., TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Prysm Inc., SigmaSense, Barco NV, ViewSonic Corporation, Sahara Presentation Systems PLC, Steris PLC, Delta Electronics Inc., Corning Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Industrial Display Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are introducing technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market. Technologically advanced products in the industrial display market encompass cutting-edge visual interfaces and enhanced connectivity options for optimal performance in industrial settings.

How Is The Global Industrial Display Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Rugged Displays, Open-frame Monitors, Panel-Mount Monitors, Marine Displays, Video Walls

2) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display(LCD), Light-Emitting Diode(LED), Organic Light-Emitting Diode(OLED), E-paper

3) By Panel Size: Up to 14”, 14-21”, 21-40”, 40” And above

4) By Application: Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display, Digital Signage, Imaging

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Mining And Metals, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Transportation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Industrial Display Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Display Market Definition

An industrial display is a group of equipment intended for greater durability and to endure tough circumstances in industrial and commercial applications that show digital output. These systems are available in a wide variety of sizes and resolutions, as well as a range of mounting options.

Industrial Display Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial display market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Display Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial display market size , industrial display market drivers and trends, industrial display market major players and industrial display market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

