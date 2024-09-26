(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New $2 Million Endowment First in Organization's History, Supports Artistic Director Role for Longest-Running Competitive Festival in North America

Cinema/Chicago , the presenting organization of the Chicago International Festival , today announced the largest gift in its history, a pledge to create a $2 million endowment from the Robert and Penelope Steiner Family Foundation . The endowment will establish a permanent fund to support the Festival's Artistic Director position, currently held by Mimi Plauché .

"For 60 years, Cinema/Chicago and the Chicago International Film Festival have brought the global film community to Chicago, harnessing the power of cinema to inspire audiences, foster dialogue, and build cultural connection," said Penelope Steiner . "It is my intention that this gift will ensure the work of this vibrant Chicago institution and exponentially increase its global recognition in perpetuity."

In recognition of this gift, the Artistic Director position will be named the "Robert and Penelope Steiner Family Foundation Artistic Director" through December 31, 2049.

"This landmark endowment gift from the Robert and Penelope Steiner Family Foundation is transformative for Cinema/Chicago. It demonstrates an unwavering commitment to our mission to connect and uplift diverse groups of people through the power of cinema," said Vivian Teng , Cinema/Chicago Managing Director. "We hope that their generosity will inspire others and further amplify our organization's role in positively impacting the communities that we serve, from audiences across the city to filmmakers around the world, building on our legacy for generations to come."

Steiner, a former Board Chair of Cinema/Chicago and the Chicago International Film Festival, is an avid cinephile who writes passionately and critically about film on Peneflix. Steiner has long been dedicated to enriching Chicago's cultural landscape through her work with various arts organizations and initiatives including the Lyric Opera, the Art Institute of Chicago, Joffrey Ballet, Museum of Contemporary Art, Newberry Library, Chicago Opera Theatre, Posse Foundation, Ryan Opera Center, and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

About Cinema/Chicago

Cinema/Chicago, the presenting organization of the Chicago International Film Festival, is a year-round nonprofit arts and education organization dedicated to fostering better communication between people of diverse cultures through the art of film and the moving image. Cinema/Chicago's programs include the Chicago International Film Festival, Summer Screenings Program, CineYouth Festival, and year-round Education Program. Celebrating its 60th edition October 16 - 27, 2024, the Chicago International Film Festival is North America's longest-running competitive film festival. For more information, please visit or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .

