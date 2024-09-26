Global Industrial Truck Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Truck Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial truck market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.72 billion in 2023 to $25.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand from diverse industries, industrialization and manufacturing growth, efficiency and productivity demands, safety and ergonomics, global supply chain expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial Truck Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial truck market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $31.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to safety and ergonomics enhancements, global trade and logistics growth, adoption of robotics and AI, efficiency and productivity improvements, expansion of manufacturing sectors.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Industrial Truck Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Industrial Truck Market

The increasing adoption of automation is expected to propel the growth of the industrial truck market in the coming years. Automation is the use of technology to do activities with minimum human input, eliminating the need for manual involvement in different operations, and includes a broad range of technologies and applications, including cybersecurity, process measurement and control, sensors, wireless applications, robotics, expert systems, telemetry, communications, electro-optics, and systems integration. Automation in industrial trucks can serve to relieve people of hazardous job stressors and occupational injuries, raise productivity and efficiency, and boost automobile manufacturing efficiency and speed.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Industrial Truck Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Doosan Corporation, Crown Controls Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Kion Group AG, Toyoda Automatic Loom Works Ltd., Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd., Clark Material Handling Co. Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Komatsu Ltd., Dearborn Mid-West Company LLC, UniCarriers Americas Corporation, Lonking Forklift Company Ltd., HD Hyundai Co Ltd., Nissan Forklift Corp., TCM Limited, Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., The Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial, Volvo Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, GE Power Conversion, ASEA Brown Boveri, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Industrial Truck Market Overview?

Major companies in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., a US-based designer, and manufacturer of lift trucks, launched new A Series lift trucks. The new trucks are designed using A+Logic, which is a set of features that helps to fine-tune the truck as per their needs. These trucks are highly configurable and have industry-leading fuel economy, and are fitted with robust components.

How Is The Global Industrial Truck Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Pallet Truck, Lifting Truck, Forklift Truck, Platform Truck, Other Types

2) By Power: Fuel Operated, Electric Operated

3) By Application: Mining Application, Logistics Application, Construction Application, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Aviation Industry, Construction Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Transport And Shipping Industry

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Industrial Truck Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Truck Market Definition

Industrial trucks are specialized goods carriers that are designed to carry materials within a factory. It is specially made for extra flexibility in movement across the factory. These trucks use mechanized pickup and de-loading.

Industrial Truck Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial truck market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Truck Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial truck market size, industrial truck market drivers and trends, industrial truck market major players and industrial truck market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2024



Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2024



Point-of-Sale Terminals Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.