Iraqi Hezbollah threatens to target US forces if attacked by Israel

(MENAFN) Iraqi Shiite Kata'ib Hezbollah issued a stark warning on Wednesday, threatening to target U.S. forces if Israel conducts against Iraq. Abu Ali al-Askar, a security leader within the Iranian-backed militia, stated that there has been significant U.S. and Israeli military activity in Iraqi airspace, raising concerns about a potential Israeli aggression against Iraq. He emphasized that any response from Kata'ib Hezbollah would extend beyond Israel and encompass all U.S. military presence in the region.



Al-Askar urged the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, another Shiite militia group, to enhance their operational capabilities and increase the level of threat posed to Israeli forces. His comments reflect growing tensions in the region, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups, which has seen increased military actions and rhetoric among various armed factions.



Earlier in the day, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for several drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli positions, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Lebanon. While specific locations were not disclosed, the group’s actions highlight the escalating regional conflict and the intertwining of local and broader geopolitical struggles.



Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has actively engaged in numerous attacks against both Israeli and U.S. targets, positioning itself as a key player in the resistance narrative in support of the Palestinian cause. This development further complicates the already volatile security situation in the Middle East, as various factions respond to the ongoing violence in Gaza and the perceived threats to their interests.

