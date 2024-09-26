Chinese PLA to send frigate Xuchang to participate in navy festival in South Africa

(MENAFN) The Chinese People's Liberation (PLA) Navy is set to send the frigate Xuchang to participate in a navy festival in Cape Town, South Africa, in early October, according to a statement from a Chinese defense spokesperson. Zhang Xiaogang, representing the of National Defense, made this announcement during a regular press conference, highlighting the significance of this maritime engagement.



The frigate Xuchang's participation in the festival will include a variety of activities, such as a fleet review and a navy ship opening day, allowing for interaction between naval forces and the public. This event underscores China's commitment to strengthening its naval diplomacy and enhancing its relationships with other countries through maritime cooperation.



In addition to the festival activities, the frigate will also engage in joint maritime exercises with the South African navy. These exercises aim to promote interoperability between the two naval forces and foster collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The joint training reflects the growing military ties between China and South Africa, emphasizing their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.



This deployment aligns with China's broader strategy of expanding its naval presence and influence globally, particularly in Africa, where it seeks to enhance partnerships and cooperation. The participation of the Xuchang in the Cape Town navy festival is a significant step in promoting bilateral relations and showcasing China's naval capabilities on the international stage.

