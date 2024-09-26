Diesel Laptops Releases Groundbreaking Fault Code To Part Number Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRMO, S.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops, the leader in diagnostic solutions for the commercial truck industry, proudly announces the release of a revolutionary new feature: Fault Code to Part Number. This brand-new innovation allows users of Diesel Laptops products to go from a fault code to the exact part they need to purchase to solve the problem within three minutes. Even better, it will also show aftermarket alternatives along with allowing customers to purchase those parts immediately.

While traditional diagnostic methods can often take hours, users can now access detailed fault code information, pinpoint the required part, and even find aftermarket alternatives almost instantly, all inside the diagnostic tool itself. This unprecedented capability simplifies the technician's workflow, saves time, and positions Diesel Laptops as a market leader in providing practical solutions that go beyond diagnostics to actual problem-solving.

"This is something that has never been done before, not even by OEMs," said Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops. "This is a game-changer and will make technicians' lives easier." Starting today, users can match parts to all engine fault codes for Cummins, Detroit, PACCAR, Volvo, Mack, and International. This technology will soon also work for cab, chassis, ABS, and transmission fault codes as well.

Key Highlights of the Fault Code to Part Number Feature:



Seamless Integration : Users can now transition from fault code identification to part number retrieval and purchase in under three minutes, dramatically reducing repair time and enhancing efficiency.

Comprehensive Database : Built on years of development, this feature combines Diesel Laptops' industry-leading VIN decoder, an exhaustive fault code library, and a meticulously curated database of millions of part numbers and the largest verified cross-references in the industry. Cost-Effective Solutions : Diesel Repair integrates natively into both our free Diesel Explorer software and our low-cost Diesel Decoder hardware, making this innovative leap forward accessible to all. The solution will also be implemented into all other Diesel Laptops diagnostic tools shortly as well.

This breakthrough was achieved through the combined efforts of Diesel Laptops' engineering, data, and product teams, reflecting years of hard work and dedication. "This technological advance showcases the strength of our combined expertise and the relentless pursuit of innovation that defines Diesel Laptops," Robertson added. "We're excited for what's to come as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in diesel diagnostics."

Our Fault Code to Part Number functionality is available inside Diesel Explorer, our comprehensive medium and heavy-duty diagnostic software for diagnosing fault codes and viewing live data. Users can download this software for free here: .

