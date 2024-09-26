Zephyr Introduces The Ultimate Panel Ready Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From Full-Size Wine and Beverage Coolers to Kegerators and Refrigerator Drawers, Presrv Panel Ready Units Offer Versatility, Convenience, and Cold Drinks Within An Arm's Reach

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, offers a collection of Panel Ready Wine & Beverage Coolers

that seamlessly harmonize with the kitchen cabinetry. Whether in the kitchen, home bar, entertainment room or gym, PresrvTM Panel Ready units feature a flush, built-in design accented by custom overlay panels. Many consumers prefer to hide large appliances in the home by integrating them within the cabinetry for a sleek, minimal look. The Presrv Panel Ready units offer a fully customizable, streamlined design, available in either a glass front or completely panel-ready option, making them the ultimate solution

PANEL READY FULL SIZE COOLERS

The Full Size Panel Ready Beverage and Wine Coolers can hold up to 168 12oz bottles, 98 12oz cans, and 14 bottles (750 ml). The units feature HettichTM articulating hinges, which seamlessly integrate with cabinetry and offer a smooth and adaptable door movement for a sophisticated and space-efficient design. Additional features include full-extension wood racks, a field-reversible door with built-in lock, and new vertical LED light strips to fully illuminate the interior. PreciseTempTM temperature control and a handy Thermal Seal ensure accurate temperature control in each zone, and four light levels auto illuminate to the highest brightness level when the door is opened for greater visibility.

PANEL READY REFRIGERATOR DRAWERS

From storing the latest farmers market haul to kids snacks, champagne before the big night, and quick access to appetizers, Presrv Refrigerator Drawers ensure the always-on-hand items are easily accessible and customized to your needs.

Refrigerator Drawers are an extension of the main refrigerator, offering additional refrigerated storage in a more accessible location under the countertop. With the convenient addition of Presrv Refrigerator Drawers, the main refrigerator shelves are uncluttered, and perishable items are no longer pushed to the back to eventually be forgotten.

PANEL READY OUTDOOR KEGERATOR

This versatile, industry-first hybrid Kegerator and Beverage Cooler features five distinct configurations with single, double, and triple tap options and easily converts to a Beverage Cooler when a keg is not installed. Available in indoor and outdoor models, the unit seamlessly integrates into the indoor or outdoor cabinetry with an optional solid panel ready door kit accessory. This kit effortlessly converts the kegerator or outdoor beverage cooler to accommodate a solid wood overlay panel.

PANEL READY WINE & BEVERAGE COOLERS

The PresrvTM Panel Ready Beverage Cooler is designed to blend effortlessly with kitchen cabinetry and features a full-extension wood rack for ample storage and a retractable glass quarter-shelf for flexibility in storing taller bottles like water, soda, or champagne. The illuminated control panel and vertical LED light strips - available in three colors and four light levels - help set the perfect party ambiance. The PresrvTM Panel Ready Dual Zone Wine Cooler also integrates seamlessly into the entertaining space, complementing cabinetry with ease. Its two distinct temperature zones with PreciseTempTM control let you store both white and red wines, and Active Cooling Technology ensures even temperature distribution, while the illuminated control panel and vertical LED light strips add a stylish touch.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with PresrvTM - its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

SOURCE Zephyr

