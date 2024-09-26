Polish leader claims Ukraine has ‘problems’ with its Nazi history

(MENAFN) Polish President Andrzej Duda has brought attention to Ukraine's complex historical narrative, particularly regarding its collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II. In an interview with Polsat News, Duda referenced several "difficult topics" in the relationship between Warsaw and Kiev, notably the Volyn massacre, which saw the mass killing of ethnic Poles by Ukrainian nationalists in the 1940s.



Duda stated, "Please remember that Ukrainians have many problems with their history. This is not only the problem of the Volyn massacre but also service in SS units, collaboration with the authorities of the Third Reich, and participation in the Holocaust." His remarks underscore ongoing tensions between the two nations, even as Poland remains one of Ukraine's key allies in its conflict against Russia.



The historical grievances were further highlighted in August when Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysz indicated they might block Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union unless Kiev addresses demands related to the exhumation of victims of the Volyn massacre. This sentiment was echoed by Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier this month.



Historically, members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) were responsible for the deaths of up to 100,000 Poles in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions between 1943 and 1945, areas that are now part of Ukraine. While Poland officially recognizes the massacre as a genocide, many in Ukraine honor the perpetrators as "freedom fighters" and national heroes. This includes figures like Stepan Bandera, a controversial leader known for his ties to the Nazis, who continues to be celebrated in contemporary Ukraine.



As these historical issues resurface, they pose significant challenges to Polish-Ukrainian relations, especially in the context of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position within Europe amid the current geopolitical landscape.

