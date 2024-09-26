(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has asserted that Moscow's victory in Ukraine is not only likely but inevitable, stating that it is the only way to communicate effectively with the West. Lavrov made these remarks as he traveled to New York to participate in the 79th plenary session of the United Nations General Assembly and engage in a series of bilateral discussions.



In an interview with TASS before his departure, Lavrov expressed a critical view of Western interventions, arguing that whenever the West attempts to intervene in a crisis, it tends to exacerbate the situation. He noted, “Wherever the West infiltrates to ‘fix’ a crisis, things only get much worse: thousands of victims, devastation, and socio-economic problems follow.” Drawing from his extensive experience in international diplomacy, he remarked that he had never witnessed a successful outcome from Western involvement, citing ongoing issues in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as current examples of this pattern.



When asked about a possible resolution to the situation, Lavrov was clear in his stance: “Victory. They don’t understand any other language.” He expressed unwavering confidence in Russia’s eventual success, stating, “That victory will be achieved; we have no doubt whatsoever.” Lavrov characterized the conflict as a war initiated by the West against Russia, with Ukraine acting as a proxy.



Further elaborating on his views, Lavrov accused the collective West of seeking to impose its “rules-based international order” on the entire world—a concept he claims was crafted by the United States and its allies over the past decade. He criticized the ambiguity surrounding these "rules," asserting that they essentially allow Washington to act unilaterally in various global contexts, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, the Balkans, and Central Asia, as well as in the South China Sea.



Lavrov’s comments highlight the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the deepening divide between Russia and Western nations, as both sides continue to navigate the complexities of international relations amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



