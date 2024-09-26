Timbuckdo And Government Of Karnataka Sign Mou To Empower Students With Part-Time Jobs And Internship Opportunities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 26 September 2024: TimBuckDo, a pioneer in the student gig economy, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Karnataka. This partnership aims to provide college students across the state with access to part-time jobs and internships, offering valuable work experience, skill enhancement, and independence during their academic years.



Founded by Mythri Kumar and Apoorv Sharma Prasad, TimBuckDo connects students with flexible gig opportunities, bridging the gap between students seeking part-time employment and businesses in need of support. The MoU signing event was attended by Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, who emphasized TimBuckDo's role in nurturing future leaders. Also present were Shri Srikar Mysore Sridhar, Principal Secretary of Higher Education, and Sri Jagadeesha G, I.A.S., Commissioner of the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, Karnataka.



The collaboration between TimBuckDo and the Karnataka Government is driven by a shared vision to empower students with real-world work experience and financial independence during their college years. With approximately 10 lakh students studying in government colleges across first grade, technical, and polytechnic institutions in Karnataka, there is a significant opportunity to ensure equal access to a variety of part-time jobs and internships for all students, regardless of their background. This initiative aims to build a robust ecosystem that supports the professional growth of these students, enhancing their prospects and creating lasting opportunities



Founders Mythri Kumar & Apoorv Sharma Prasad of TimBuckDo, said, "At TimBuckDo, we believe in the transformative power of opportunity. By partnering with the Government of Karnataka, we aim to create access points that empower individuals to unlock their potential and contribute meaningfully to the economy. This MoU is a testament to our commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards progress." They further added, "Our mission is to ensure that every student, irrespective of their background, has access to meaningful work experiences. We believe this partnership will create a positive impact on the lives of many students and contribute to the overall development of the state's education system."



The key commitments for TimBuckDo are as follows:



Collaborate with the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) to provide part-time jobs and internships for students across Karnataka.



Ensure equal access to a wide range of job and internship opportunities for all students, regardless of their background.



Assist students with enrollment on the TimBuckDo app, facilitating access to available job opportunities.



Submit quarterly progress reports to DCTE, with an annual event to showcase the collaboration's outcomes and achievements.



Work with DCTE stakeholders to develop a comprehensive blueprint for a sustainable part-time job and internship ecosystem for students.



This collaboration between TimBuckDo and the Karnataka Government marks a step forward in supporting the professional growth of students, ensuring they are well-equipped for the evolving job market. With the implementation of this initiative, the state moves closer to building a robust education-to-employment ecosystem that benefits both students and businesses alike.





ABOUT TIMBUCKDO



Timbuckdo is a cutting-edge gig platform that connects students with part-time employment opportunities, helping them gain valuable work experience while managing their academic responsibilities. Our mission is to create a flexible and supportive work environment that adapts to the needs of the modern student.

