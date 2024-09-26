Chennai Rains: Discord Rings Between Congress And DMK Over Waterlogging Amid Yellow Alert Check Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai rains: Torrential rains wreaked havoc across Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai, on Wednesday night, leaving many parts of the city inundated. Over the water logging issue, the DMK and the engaged in an exchange of posts on X after the heavy rains.

Charging at the opposition over the state of the road, Sivaganga MP and Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram posted a cryptic message with a clip that reads,“Race Road or Rain Road” and tagged the Greater Chennai Corporation in his post.

Responding to this post, the spokesperson of the DMK Saravanan Annadurai commented with a jibe questioning the possibility to gauage the rain's intensity from the confines of a room. He said,“Earlier two bit trolls were making this noise. Asking why the rain water has not receded even when it was raining.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a yellow alert and nowcast warning of heavy rains in Chennai today.

According to weather department data, from yesterday 8.30 am to today 5.30 am, Valparai weather station in Coimbatore recorded 8.0 mm rainfall, Thiruttani weather station in Tiruvallur district received 5.0 mm rainfall and Cuddalore weather station registered 0.2 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, Vellore weather station received 0.4 mm rainfall, and Puducherry received 0.3 mm rainfall, Nungambakkam received 7.42 cm rainfall and Menambakkam received 7.12 cm rainfall, reported ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release dated September 25, giving forecast and warning for South India said,“Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam."

The weather bulletin added, "Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall over North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the week.” According to regional meteorological centre, light to moderate rains in north Tamil Nadu is likely till the weekend.

Video footage from Chennai's Koyambedu shows waterlogged roads, after heavy downpour on September 25, as vehicles wade through. IMD's forecast for Chennai suggests that partly cloudy weather conditions will prevail during the day with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm.

The rains began in the evening yesterday and continued late into the night. Several parts of the city reported power outages and traffic snarls. The temperature registered today at 10:30 am was 26.6 degrees Celsius with 90 percent humidity. Chennai registered Air Quality Index (AQI) of 64 in 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to ANI report, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Cuddalore districts of the state and Puducherry witnessed wet spells yesterday night.