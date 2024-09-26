54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 24, 2024



The 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region's leading bi-annual exhibition for gold, watches, jewellery, and exclusive designs, will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday) and will run until September 29.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this premier event will host over 900 exhibitors representing major local and global companies and high-end brands in the jewellery and watch industry.

Spanning 30,000 square meters, the show will feature master jewellers, designers, and global gold retailers, who will unveil their latest collections for the fall and winter seasons, promising visitors a chance to acquire rare and exquisite jewellery pieces.

Participating exhibitors will come from across the globe, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, Italy, India, Singapore, China, Japan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

This highly anticipated event, which is expected to attract over 70,000 visitors, is not only a hub for jewellery enthusiast but also a unique opportunity for investors interested in the jewellery sector, further cementing the UAE’s position as a key gold trade destination across the region.

The 54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show will welcome visitors daily from 1 PM to 10 PM, with extended hours on Fridays from 3 PM to 10 PM.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive offers on the latest collections of luxury jewellery and exquisite timepieces and gemstones, alongside captivating pieces of handcrafted gold and diamond jewellery.

The show will also feature an array of exciting activities and programmes, including competitions and giveaways for the audience, in addition to specialised educational workshops. These events will give participants the opportunity to gain valuable insights into gold and jewellery global best practices and obtain new expertise and skills that will enhance their capacity for innovation within the industry.





MENAFN26092024006976014991ID1108717325