SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at 54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) is set to participate in the 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, which will take place from September 25th to 29th at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The show will feature over 900 exhibitors, including major national and international gold and jewellery companies and high-end brands. SAIF Zone will leverage this prestigious event to showcase its key advantages and investment solutions.

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show offers a valuable platform for SAIF Zone to highlight its extensive range of competitive services, state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure, and investment opportunities aimed at helping investors expand their businesses.

Additionally, the free zone will promote its Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park, a facility that offers tailored services and exceptional facilities for gold and gemstone companies, investors, and traders. The park is an attractive option for those looking to expand their businesses locally and tap into global regional and global markets, further cementing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for the gold and jewellery industry.

Speaking on SAIF Zone’s participation, HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said that the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is a pivotal opportunity for facilitating business connections with key industry players and showcasing the substantial investment advantages, services, and facilities offered by SAIF Zone to gems and jewelry businesses.

He noted that the gold and gems industry is a key focus area, with the free zone hosting regional hubs and headquarters of several leading global companies in this field.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that SAIF Zone’s Gold, Diamonds, and Commodities Park is specifically designed to attract businesses in the gold and jewellery sectors, with a myriad of advanced facilities and benefits that include cutting-edge infrastructure.

This, combined with the integrated logistics services that support global supply chains, provides an idyllic environment for investors navigating the gold industry sector, reinforcing the Park’s competitive edge that fosters growth and innovation.

This not only strengthens Sharjah’s standing as a preferred destination for investors looking to establish a strong foothold in the gold and jewellery market, but also underlines SAIF Zone’s active contribution to diversifying Sharjah economy and boosting the emirate's global competitiveness.





