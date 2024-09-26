Hong Kong receives new pair of giant pandas granted by China

(MENAFN) Hong Kong welcomed a new pair of giant pandas, An An and Ke Ke, gifted by Beijing during a grand ceremony on Thursday, sparking hopes for a boost in tourism. This marks the third pair of giant pandas sent to the city from mainland China since its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. Their arrival follows the recent birth of twins by Ying Ying, who made history as the world’s oldest first-time panda mother.



With the new pandas, Hong Kong now hosts six giant pandas, including the twins and their father, Le Le. Chief Executive John Lee described An An, a 5-year-old male, as agile, intelligent, and active, while Ke Ke, also 5 years old, is characterized as a good climber with a gentle temperament.



The new pandas will undergo a two-month quarantine period to acclimate to their surroundings at Ocean Park, a popular zoo and aquarium. Lee expressed hope that the public could meet the new arrivals by mid-December. Additionally, the government plans to invite residents to suggest names for the pandas that reflect their unique traits.



Tourism representatives are optimistic about the potential impact of having six pandas, viewing it as an opportunity to boost visitor numbers to Hong Kong. Officials have encouraged businesses to leverage the popularity of the pandas and the newborn cubs, a phenomenon some lawmakers are referring to as the “panda economy.”



Pandas are regarded as China’s unofficial national symbol, and the country's giant panda loan program has been utilized as a form of soft-power diplomacy. However, keeping pandas in captivity can be costly. For instance, a zoo in Finland returned two giant pandas to China more than eight years ahead of schedule due to maintenance expenses amidst declining visitor numbers.



Ocean Park has been home to pandas since 1999, starting with the first pair, An An and Jia Jia, shortly after Hong Kong's return to China.

