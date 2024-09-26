Shamita Shetty Discovers Her Passion Amidst Broken Walls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Shamita Shetty is embracing her passion for interior design, giving fans a glimpse into her creative world. Recently, she shared that she is currently working on an exciting interior project, showcasing her artistic flair beyond the silver screen.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita, who has 4.8 million followers, shared a candid snapshot of herself in a pink sleeveless top and grey leggings, her hair tied in a bun and wearing a face mask. In the photo, she appears to be giving instructions in a room with a broken wall, immersing herself in her latest passion project.

In her caption, she reflects on her many passions, stating, "I have many passions in life.. Ruling them all is performing/acting, of course... but that's unfortunately a waiting game. If and when something worthwhile comes along, I dive right in. In the meantime, to get the creative juices flowing, I work on my other passions: Art and Interiors-after all, I've studied the subject! I'm currently working on an interior project and will share a before and after soon." She tags her post with #interiordesigner, #interiordecoration, and #interiordesign, emphasising her commitment to this creative endeavor.

Shamita, who is the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shetty, made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic drama 'Mohabbatein'. Written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and newcomers Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

She was seen in a special performance in the song 'Sharara Sharara' from the 2002 romantic comedy 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. The film starred Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Tulip Joshi and Bipasha Basu.

Shamita also appeared in the song 'Chori Pe Chori' in the romantic drama 'Saathiya', directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra. The film starred Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

She has then appeared in movies like-- 'Agnipankh', 'Wajahh: A Reason to Kill', 'Fareb', 'Zeher', 'Bewafaa', 'Cash'. Shamita also participated in the controversial reality show -- 'Bigg Boss OTT 1', and 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The 45-year-old was last seen in coming-of-age drama film 'The Tenant' directed by Sushrut Jain. It also featured Rudhraksh Jaiswal.