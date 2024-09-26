3 OpenAI officials announce departure from company

(MENAFN) Mira Murati, the chief technology officer of OpenAI and briefly its interim CEO during a turbulent period last year, has announced her departure from the artificial intelligence company. In a statement released on Wednesday, Murati expressed that after considerable reflection, she had made the “difficult decision to leave OpenAI.” She emphasized her desire to create time and space for personal exploration, indicating a shift toward pursuing her own interests outside of the organization.



OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later confirmed that two other top executives, Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew and research leader Barret Zoph, would also be leaving the company. Altman noted that these decisions were made independently and amicably, as he shared a message with employees via social media. Their exits follow a trend of high-profile departures from the San Francisco-based company, which was initially founded as a nonprofit research lab and gained recognition for developing ChatGPT.



The recent changes come on the heels of Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, announcing a sabbatical until the end of the year. In August, another co-founder, John Schulman, left to join rival company Anthropic, while Ilya Sutskever, who led a team focused on AI safety, exited in May to start his own AI venture. Just days after Sutskever's departure, his co-leader Jan Leike also resigned, criticizing OpenAI for prioritizing product development over safety concerns.



In her farewell message, Murati reflected positively on her experience at OpenAI, praising the company as being at the forefront of AI innovation and acknowledging the difficulty of leaving a place she cherished. Altman expressed gratitude for Murati’s contributions and remarked that while leadership changes are commonplace in fast-growing companies, the abrupt nature of these departures was unique. He also announced that six other employees would be taking on new roles within the organization, signaling a period of transition for OpenAI as it navigates its evolving leadership landscape.

