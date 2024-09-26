French defender Raphael Varane retires from professional football at age of 31

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, French defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from professional at the age of 31. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, he posted a video compilation titled "Thank you, football," reflecting on his illustrious career and the memories he created on the pitch. Varane's decision marks the end of a remarkable journey in which he achieved significant success at both the club and international levels.



Varane began his professional career at the young age of 18 when he joined in 2011. During his tenure with the Spanish giants, he played a vital role in securing an impressive total of 18 trophies. Among these accolades are four UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and three LaLiga titles, alongside one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups. His contributions helped establish Real Madrid as one of the most successful clubs in football history.



In 2021, Varane made a high-profile move to Manchester United in the English Premier League, where he continued to showcase his skills and leadership. During his time at United, he was instrumental in the team winning an English League Cup and an FA Cup. His experience and defensive prowess were highly valued as he adapted to the demands of English football, contributing to the team's efforts to reclaim its former glory.



Most recently, Varane joined Italian Serie A newcomers Como from Manchester United this July. Throughout his career, he also enjoyed success on the international stage, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League with the French national team. As he retires from professional play, Varane leaves behind a legacy defined by his achievements and the impact he had on the game, inspiring future generations of footballers.

