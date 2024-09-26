Benin successfully thwarts coup attempt, detains army commander, 2 others

(MENAFN) Benin announced on Wednesday evening that it had successfully thwarted a coup attempt, leading to the arrest of several prominent individuals, including Guard Commander Djimon Dieudonne Tevoedjre, former Sports Oswald Homeky, and businessman Olivier Boko. These figures are accused of conspiring to overthrow the democratically elected government. Elonm Mario Metonou, the prosecutor of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offences and in Benin (CRIET), confirmed the thwarting of the coup during a press conference held in the capital city, Porto-Novo.



Metonou detailed that the coup attempt's initial act occurred on August 6, when the Republican Guard commander opened a bank account in Ivory Coast under his name, which contained 105 million CFA francs (approximately USD178,000). To facilitate their plans, the conspirators allegedly promised and delivered over 1.5 billion CFA francs (around USD2.545 million) in cash to Tevoedjre on September 24, 2024. It was during this transaction that Homeky and Tevoedjre were apprehended, with Boko being arrested shortly thereafter.



The prosecutor refrained from providing further details, indicating that the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover all individuals involved in the coup plot. This incident occurs less than two years before President Patrice Talon is due to complete his second constitutional term in 2026, at which point he will need to transfer power to a successor.



In response to the arrests, the Objectif 2026 movement, which supports Olivier Boko's potential candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections, issued a statement condemning what they described as a "serious attack on fundamental rights and the principles of the rule of law." They characterized the arrests as a "political attack," reflecting concerns about the implications of the coup attempt and the broader political climate in Benin.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108717188