Dutch Harbor Brands Unveils Dual Textured, Extra Large 'Handy Jack' Wipes Capable Of Cleaning Everything

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL, September 23rd, 2024 – Israeli-American Dutch Harbor Brands, a leader in creating innovative cleaning products, will soon be releasing its Wipex Handy Jack line of wipes to retailers across the United States.



Since 2000, Wipex, an in-house brand for family-owned-and-operated Dutch Harbor Brands in South Florida, has been releasing premium, high-quality products professionals and families can rely on to keep their home spotless. From product concept to final release, Wipex\'s team controls the entire process, ensuring quality and maintaining sky-high standards. The company\'s products are designed to meet a myriad of consumer needs across multiple industries, including contractors, home & automotive, medical, gym & wellness, food service and many more industries.



\"Our teams at Dutch Harbor Brands and Wipex have developed an incredible amount of products over the last 30 years,\" said company Founder and President Avi Tansman. \"We want to provide businesses and consumers with the highest quality wipes on the market for all of their cleaning needs. Handy Jack Cleaning Wipes are strong while also being safe to use with great peace of mind. We are excited to reach new customers with our move to retail!\"



Unique from other Wipex products, Handy Jack Cleaning Wipes are made of an extra large, dual-textured cloth that is capable of removing paint, epoxy, grease, and other difficult substances from surfaces. One side of the dual textured cloth is built tough for scrubbing, while the other side is nonabrasive and gentle on skin. While designed to be tough on grime, Handy Jack wipes\' powerful yet skin-safe formulation is produced to the highest standards while being low in VOCs (volatile organic compounds). The wipes are also made with aloe to help keep the skin protected and healthy, preventing them from irritating delicate skin. Additionally, the wipes have a fresh citrus scent, all while being vegan and cruelty-free.



\"At Dutch Harbor Brands, the parent company of Wipex, we are extremely proud of our business history that includes philanthropic endeavors for our cleaning and hygiene products to more than 30 organizations, including community centers, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, humane societies, hurricane relief, and other noble initiatives,\" said Vice President of Operations Dean Tansman.



Handy Jack Cleaning Wipes are available directly through Wipex in two forms:

a 60 count canister and a 260 count value bucket.



About Dutch Harbor Brands:



Consistent quality and expertise are key factors in the success and diversity of Dutch Harbor Brands. The wipes industry leader offers a broad range of products in Health Care, Skin Care, Cosmetics, and Cleaning, addressing all aspects of personal well-being and cleaning needs with an array of products based on extensive research and development. Dutch Harbor Brands offers the newest, most convenient, earth-friendly products of the finest caliber.

