UAS Summit & Expo Announces General Session Fireside Discussion Featuring Senator John Hoeven

UAS Summit Announces General Session Fireside Discussion Featuring Senator John Hoeven, FAA's Katie Thomson, U.S. Army's Major General David Stewart, and U.S. Department of Defense's Dr. William LaPlante.

Panel will discuss the future of unmanned systems on a national and global scale

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UAS Magazine announced a General Session Fireside Discussion featuring Senator John Hoeven for the UAS Summit & Expo, scheduled for October 8-9 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.The UAS Summit & Expo is designed for companies and organizations advancing UAS commercialization and utilization.The Fireside discussion will be held on Tuesday, October 8 from 8:30 am - 9:30 am. Panelists, who are attending at Senator Hoeven's invitation, will include:.Katie Thomson, Deputy Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Major General David Stewart, Director, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office/Director of Fires, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, United States Army.RECORDED COMMENTS: Dr. William LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, U.S. Department of Defense"The UAS Summit & Expo in Grand Forks is a tremendous opportunity to enhance the important work we're doing to not only advance our state and nation's leadership in unmanned aircraft systems, but also strengthen our defense capabilities, including counter-drone technologies," said Senator John Hoeven. "This event brings together key industry leaders and government officials who are driving innovation, helping to build additional partnerships in this dynamic sector and ensuring that North Dakota and the U.S. remain at the forefront of UAS and defense technology.""Senator Hoeven's participation in the UAS Summit & Expo underscores the critical role that policy and regulation play in advancing UAS commercialization," said John Nelson, vice president of operations at BBI International and UAS Magazine. "We greatly appreciate his involvement and are excited to provide a platform for key leaders, including representatives from the FAA and the Department of Defense, to discuss the future of unmanned systems and their impact on our national and global landscape.“Additional industry leaders and distinguished speakers include:.U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.Palmer Luckey, Founder, Anduril Industries.Stan Zipper, Director, RQ-4 program, Northrop Grumman Corporation.Andrew Armacost, President, University of North Dakota.Marcy Wolf, B4UFLY and LAANC Program Manager, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Max Rosen, Director, Government Affairs, Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)The conference begins Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.To view the online agenda for the UAS Summit & Expo, click here .To register for the UAS Summit & Expo, click here .About UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine is the only online publication, exclusively highlighting the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world's leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, and UAS Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

