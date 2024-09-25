Impact Capital Managers Releases New Career Pathing Guide For Impact Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its Climate Week NYC event, "Cultivating Talent, Scaling Impact: Leveling Up in Impact Investing ," Impact Capital Managers (ICM) released a new career pathing report, "Paths to Partner: Empowering Emerging Leaders for Firm-Wide Success." The report was authored and developed by members of ICM's of best-in-class private capital impact investing funds, including individuals on ICM's member-led Emerging Leaders and Talent & Diversity committees.

"This report is an important step towards demystifying the career path for current and future impact investors. By sharing the experiences and reflections of established leaders, we hope to create a stronger pipeline that helps to attract more talent to the industry," said Adrianna Alterman, Principal at Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund and Co-Chair of the ICM Emerging Leaders Committee.

Drawing on eight case studies that explore the specific career paths of partner and c-suite level impact investors, the report offers practical advice and guidance from leaders in the impact investing industry to support the career advancement of future leaders in the space.

The report also offers examples of practical tools employed at select ICM member funds – including SustainVC , Impact Engine and HCAP Partners – that firms can consider using to create more career development opportunities for their teams.

Mark Lewis, Managing Director of Lime Rock New Energy and ICM Institute Board Member , stated: "Navigating the path to partner in impact investing can be complex and challenging as there are no clearly defined paths. This report sheds light on the real experiences of those who have gone through the same journey as many emerging leaders in the field today."

ICM members featured in the report include:



Mark Lewis, Partner, Lime Rock New Energy

Elizabeth Chou, Partner, Leeds Illuminate

Amy Nelson, Managing Partner, Rethink Education

Rohan Wadhwa, Managing Director, Lumos Capital Group

Carolyn Farley, Partner, Arborview Capital

Stonly Blue, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Third Sphere

Jacqueline (Jackie) Lipkin, Partner, SJF Venture Hope Mago, Partner, HCAP Partners

"Advancing skilled, diverse talent in impact investing has been an objective for

ICM since our founding five years ago. The Mosaic Fellowship was our first major initiative reflecting the depth of our commitment," said Marieke Spence, Executive Director of ICM. "The Paths to Partner report draws on ICM's unique strengths as a community - including our motivated fund members who volunteered their time and expertise to create a practical guide that is by and for emerging leaders and partners in the field. We are honored to help move the industry forward with this new resource."

About Impact Capital Managers (ICM): Impact Capital Managers is a network of private capital fund managers investing for superior financial returns and meaningful impact, with a mission to accelerate the performance of its members and to scale the private capital impact investing market with integrity and authenticity. Membership is by invitation only. Today, the network includes 130+ funds collectively representing more than $50 billion in impact-focused capital. For more information, visit

.

