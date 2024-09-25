Mumbai: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls As Heavy Rains Lash City, Adjoining Thane Check IMD 'Alert' For Maharashtra

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas on Wednesday evening received very heavy rainfall along with winds, lightnings and thunderstorms.

For Mumbai, the IMD has upgraded red alert warning till 8am on Thursday, informed BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

For today, September 25, the IMD has issued a red alert for five districts - Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune.

Whereas, an orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed.

The Regional Meteorological centre (RMC), Mumbai, said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph towards night/early morning very likely.

“Moderate widespread rainfall over Mumbai Thane Navi Mumbai in the past 6 hrs. Trend likely to continue (for) next few hours, intermittent showers, cloudy skies,” said K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, in a post on X.

For September 26 , the RMC has issued a red alert for Palghar and Nashik, saying extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely in isolated places. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Pune regions have been issued an orange alert.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph,” RMC said forecasting Mumbai weather for next 48 hours.

Slow movement of traffic

The maximum city also reported waterlogging and traffic snarls at several places.

Mumbai Traffic Police said that traffic movement was slow at Bhatia Bagh, CST Junction, BMC Road, GPO and Avatar Singh Bedi chowk due to heavy rains. Traffic on the south and north channels in Bandra, BKC limits was also affected due to rain.

Whereas, the northbound traffic on Sion Bridge was affected due to a breakdown of a taxi, and at Dharavi T Junction due to a breakdown of a truck.

“These rain bands are so huge and moving in a slow manner that it is likely to cause travel disruptions. TC, Mumbaikars!,” posted X handle 'Mumbai Rains,' which is managed Rushikesh Agre, an independent weather enthusiasts.

Several social media users also shared videos of slow movement of traffic and waterlogging.

According to IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra regions on September 25 and 26.