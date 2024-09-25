LSC Breaks Ground On New Dark Fiber Ring, Expanding Its Network In The Tulsa Metro Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Project Adds 80 Miles to Company's Existing 50-Mile Network, Boosting Connectivity Needed for AI

Light Source Communications (LSC), a leading provider of secure, scalable, reliable connectivity on state-of-the-art dark fiber networks, announces the expansion of its dark fiber in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, metropolitan area featuring a major hyperscaler as the anchor tenant. Two new rings will add a total of 80 miles of new fiber to LSC's existing 50-mile network in the Tulsa area, an emerging fiber network currently boasting multiple data centers amid a growing ecosystem of connectivity.

LSC has begun engineering for the project, with construction anticipated to conclude by the end of 2025. The entire route will be underground, delivering the greatest reliability and network security possible through a high fiber count and conduit system. As a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider, LSC seeks to leverage this route to offer enhanced connectivity solutions for Artificial Intelligence services and beyond throughout the Tulsa area.

"Tulsa is rapidly becoming a vital market for key data providers. This new route will help ensure the connectivity needs of the area are met now and into the future," states Debra Freitas, CEO of LSC. "Robust capacity and reliability are crucial to supporting the most exciting developments in tech, from cloud computing to Artificial Intelligence and more. This new dark fiber route will serve as the digital backbone for hyperscalers and enterprises in the Tulsa area."

Increased connectivity requirements are being driven by growing reliance on digital services, cloud computing and data-intensive applications, and Tulsa's business-friendly policies and economic growth have resulted in a diverse portfolio of enterprises fueling demand for digital infrastructure. Major industries include advanced manufacturing; energy; aerospace and defense; logistics and transportation; and finance. Dark fiber delivers the scalability, security and control enterprises need to unlock the power of digital transformation. Additionally, Tulsa's location in the central U.S. makes it a strategic hub for data transmission, and its proximity to major interstates and railroads helps facilitate connectivity in the region.

The Tulsa project follows LSC's announcement in March that it has commenced work on a new dark fiber route in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area that has since expanded in the valley to 300+ miles and seven rings. Home to over 70 planned and existing data centers, the route serves as a critical link for the Phoenix area, encompassing nine cities, several data centers and Arizona State University at Tempe and the University of Arizona. This project is expected to conclude by the end of 2025.

LSC is a carrier neutral, owner-operator of networks serving enterprises throughout the U.S. For more information about LSC, visit lightsourcecom .

About Light Source Communications

At Light Source Communications (LSC), we are committed to revolutionizing the digital landscape through cutting-edge dark fiber solutions in a highly competitive global marketplace. We are a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider who believes in the power of enhanced dark fiber infrastructure to provide businesses with cost-effective scaling, uninterrupted connectivity, and maintenance-free, secure networking for their data. Our customized, state-of-the-art solutions enable the ultra-fast, high-capacity data transmission needed to support AI models and data centers. With an unwavering focus on innovation and reliability, our networks exceed the needs of enterprises, from the largest hyperscalers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Leveraging our decades of industry expertise, we own and build the next generation of dark fiber routes in strategic U.S. markets, providing the key connections, success and security for businesses today and tomorrow.

