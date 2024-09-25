Goddess Of Slots Lorraine Ziff Steals The Show At Rakin' Bacon Launch, Set For Global Gaming Expo Spotlight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENO, Nev., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff, aka the "Goddess of Slots," continues to take the gaming world by storm. On September 6th, Lorraine joined popular slot influencers Vegas Matt, NG Slots, and The Big Jackpot at the Peppermill in Reno, Nevada for the highly anticipated unveiling of AGS's new Rakin' Bacon Family Reunion Slot Game Rollout Event. It was a festive celebration, complete with pig-themed food and drinks with Lorraine's vibrant presence captivating delighted onlookers as she tested out the new slot games.

Goddess of Slots Lorraine Ziff stole the show at recent Rakin' Bacon launch

Lorraine will be making appearances at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, the largest gaming expo in the country, Oct. 7 -10.

As Lorraine's popularity continues to soar, she recently completed an editorial shoot in New York City with renowned photographer Barry Morgenstein for upcoming gaming promotions and publication. Lorraine was recently featured in Strictly Slots magazine, with additional coverage coming in the November/December issue of Gaming America. These features highlight her growing influence and the unique approach she brings to the casino scene.

Lorraine's upcoming schedule includes:



October 7-10: Lorraine will be making appearances at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, the largest gaming expo in the country. Fans and industry professionals alike can meet the Goddess of Slots at this premier event. She will be playing while providing a livestream for AGS at their booth at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

October 20-25: Lorraine will be setting sail with The Big Jackpot on Virgin Voyages for the unveiling of their new high-limit gaming room. This exclusive event is sure to attract high-stakes players. October 25-28:

The Atlantis Bahamas has invited Lorraine to participate in their VIP $1 million slot tournament, where she'll be competing with other top players for a chance to win big.

In addition to her many appearances, Lorraine recently unveiled a new trademarked logo for her popular merchandise. The new design features three Goddess of Slot figures lined up for a jackpot on a slot machine, symbolizing the excitement and charm of her brand. This logo will join her original trademarked design, which portrays the Goddess of Slots leaning against a slot machine overflowing with money and surrounded by bags of cash. As the co-owner of a clothing line, which she often highlights in her videos, Lorraine has broadened her brand to include merchandise like T-shirts, baseball caps, and more. For merchandise, please contact: [email protected] .

About Lorraine, the "Goddess of Slots"

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur

Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff

created the Goddess of Slots as a result of a jackpot win that went viral on social media. Now known by the moniker, she has become a formidable influencer in the

casino

and gaming industry. Her vibrant social media presence captivates her ever-increasing audience with a mix of engaging content, game tutorials, humor, fashion, and exciting promotional activities-all serving to drive widespread interest to the gaming world. In the film and TV industries,

Lorraine

is known for roles in such films as Once Upon a Time in

Brooklyn, Six Gun Savior, The Martial Arts Kid, and Swing State. She has also appeared on Netflix's Real Rob as well as on HBO.



