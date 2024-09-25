Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 10 Across Lebanon, Including Mount Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Israeli kill 10 across Lebanon, including Mount Lebanon BEIRUT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation carried out airstrikes on various Lebanese regions, including two in Mount Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of 10 people on Wednesday.

The Lebanese of Health's Public Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) announced that three people were killed in a strike on the Kesrouane area of Mount Lebanon, and three dead in Maaysrah, nine others injured.

The Israeli occupation's warplanes have expanded their strikes on Lebanese territory, with Maaysrah located in the Kesrouane region, and the National News Agency of Lebanon (NNA) reported that the strike targeted a residential home in Maaysrah.

In another airstrike, the Israeli occupation forces targeted the town of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon, killing three more people and injuring 13 others, according to PHEOC.

NNA reported that four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a home in the town of Joun after another Israeli strike, numerous civilians were also injured in the attack.

More airstrikes by the Israeli occupation were reported in various regions, including a heavy strike on Touaiti and in northeastern Lebanon, airstrikes targeted the towns of Laboueh and Nabi Osmane.

Israeli occupation warplanes also carried out a series of strikes on several southern Lebanese towns, including areas in the western sector and Jezzine, where the town of Aaramta was hit, strikes were also reported targeting Birket Jabbour, Sejoud, Mlita, and the town of Mlikh.

Since Monday, Lebanon has been subjected to a series of intense airstrikes by the Israeli occupation warplanes, causing significant human losses across various regions, particularly in the south.