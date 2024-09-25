Newday Impact Announces NIO: A Fintech Platform Empowering Investors To Drive Global Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Newday Impact is hosting a sold-out event in NYC at Climate Week on September 25th featuring the Newday Impact One (NIO) and showcasing collaborative efforts

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newday Impact is hosting a sold-out event in NYC at Climate Week on September 25th featuring the Newday Impact One (NIO) and showcasing the collaborative efforts of their partnerships.As the global shifts from an era of extraction to one of replenishment, the demand for solutions that deliver meaningful impact has never been greater. NIO rises to meet this demand, offering a market-based platform that empowers investors to drive positive global change.What sets Newday apart is the ability for users to give directly to partners and projects through the Newday app. This unique integration of charitable giving and investing represents a tipping point for growth that has yet to be achieved elsewhere. Additionally, the Newday app offers a personalized user experience–educating, engaging, and rewarding users to encourage informed, impactful investment decisions.“Imagine a world where the pursuit of profit also leads to a better planet. In today's profit-driven system, every dollar invested becomes a vote for your values. You can choose to back pollution or solutions, glass ceilings or gender equality, industry or nature's intent,” said Doug Heske, CEO and Founder of Newday Impact.“The companies you support will adapt and thrive-or decline-based on the values of investors. With NIO, your money can grow while creating a positive impact.”Heske continued,“We understand that true transformation goes beyond simply investing in good companies. It demands the action of citizens, government, faith-based institutions, and corporations to drive meaningful change.”Newday's unique approach also leverages global partnerships to amplify impact beyond investment returns.Georgine Badiel, Founder of the Georgie Badiel Foundation, highlighted the power of this model:“The Georgie Badiel Foundation is proud to collaborate with Newday to create change in my community. Newday changes the way of investing by creating a direct impact with the community we work with so that they can access clean drinking water. Women can access a direct education by learning how to become engineers so that they can fix their own water system, and that is why we love working with Newday.”NIO is built around the principles of direct investing and disintermediation. This innovative platform enables individuals to invest in groundbreaking ideas, impactful people, and transformative outcomes, all in ways previously inaccessible. Beyond aligning financial decisions with values, NIO offers a technology-enabled, accessible solution for anyone who wants to be part of the change.A standout feature of NIO is its impact portfolio, structured around six critical pillars of a holistic impact: climate action, water quality and ocean health, air quality, regenerative agriculture and soil health, human equity, and biodiversity preservation.As stated by Newday Impact: "NIO is a collective action platform that empowers everyone to bridge the gap between awareness and action. It encourages each of us to get informed, involved, and invested in creating a better world-one that we are all responsible for."NIO will be available for download October, 2024About Newday ImpactFounded in 2017, Newday Financial Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to simplifying and deepening impact investing. In partnership with leading nonprofits and NGOs, Newday is building a platform for individuals passionate about creating lasting positive change through their investments. The platform offers personalized user experiences designed to educate, inspire, and reward investment, philanthropy, and consumer behaviors that contribute to ecological and social benefits.For media or more information contact:...

Doug Heske

Newday Impact

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.