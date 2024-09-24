Notarypro Launches 'Live Document Drafting' For Affordable & Fast Online Professional Legal Document Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NotaryPro Empowers Canadians to Get Documents Drafted by a Professional During an Appointment - at 20% of What a Lawyer Charges.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NotaryPro Technologies Inc., the innovator behind Canada's first remote online notarization (RON) platform, launches Live Document Drafting.Live Document Drafting offers Canadians professional document drafting and notary services, without the costly lawyer fees. Clients also receive documents instantly - rather than waiting days for a lawyer to draft a document, they can schedule a same-hour appointment.NotaryPro uses sophisticated technology to deliver a secure and convenient solution that clients can access from their homes or offices.Traditional legal document creation involves exorbitant lawyer costs, averaging from $500 to $750 for a standard document.What's more, a 2024 report reveals that lawyer fees will continue to climb by 4-7% each year . NotaryPro's document drafting offering costs approximately 20% of what a lawyer would charge, providing users with a fair and affordable solution.Rob Onley, Founder, CEO, and General Counsel at NotaryPro explains,“As a lawyer myself, I recognize that most people aren't comfortable drafting their own legal documents, but also don't want to pay typical law firm fees. That's why NotaryPro is launching Live Document Drafting. We are helping people create legal documents, without the high price tag. We're proud to offer an industry-first online drafting service with a human touch, providing Canadians with an affordable, all-in-one solution.”Key Live Document Drafting Features:- Canadians can enjoy substantial savings on legal document creation- Clients receive documents instantly, with same-hour appointments and no wait.- 100% human-based document drafting.- Access to professionals licensed by Canadian Law Societies.- Ironclad security and no software downloads.- Fully online service, available from the comfort of clients' homes or offices.- Accessible to those with limited mobility and time constraints.Live Document Drafting is now available through NotaryPro's legal document library. Users can choose a document and select the Live Document Drafting option. Once the legal professional drafts a client's document, they can notarize it during the same appointment. NotaryPro's intuitive platform accommodates individuals with various technical skills, effortlessly guiding them through each step.About NotaryPro Technologies Inc.Founded by a lawyer with a passion for innovation, NotaryPro delivers a secure and convenient online notary experience, in only 7 minutes. Our superior services include an AI-powered Legal Document Creator, Live Document Drafting, and virtual wet ink Will and POA signings. Since 2016, our rapidly expanding team has served over 350,000 clients across Canada and worldwide - including over 1,000 corporate clients. We also operate the nation's largest, top-rated network of in-person notary services, with 300+ locations. See more media coverage and company press releases here:Media ContactDavid BarderNotaryPro Technologies Inc.647-571-6051...

