Springhill Suites Greensboro Airport Gears Up For High Point Furniture Market

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springhill Suites by Marriott Greensboro Airport is eager to welcome guests during High Point this October. This bi-annual event brings over 2,000 furniture exhibits and vendors to the area. The hotel is located just 10 miles from the market.

Springhill Suites Greensboro Airport is located at 505 Hickory Branch Road in Greensboro, NC. The property is located near the Piedmont Triad Airport, offering a complimentary shuttle for guests from 9am-5pm on weekdays.

The all-suite hotel features spacious rooms with sofa beds for extra sleeping room. Each room includes a large workstation for corporate and working guests. The lobby bar is open from 4pm-10pm daily for drinks and light bites. Complimentary breakfast is served daily with a variety of morning favorites. Guests will also enjoy free parking & Wi-Fi, an indoor pool, and 24/7 fitness center.

The hotel offers easy access to many of the Triad's attractions including Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro Aquatic Center, High Point University, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and much more.

For a limited time, receive a $25 Starbucks gift card per stay when you book using the "Starbucks & Suites" rate. Connect your Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy accounts to unlock exclusive offerings and earn more for your stay. Learn more on the hotel's website:

Springhill Suites by Marriott Greensboro Airport is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To enroll in Bonvoy, visit

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit .

