Egypt Chairs For The Second Year In A Row The UN Friends Alliance To Eliminate Hepatitis C

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Population announced its participation in the annual event of the Friends of the United Nations Alliance to eliminate hepatitis c, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings held in New York from September 23 to 27.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that Mohamed Hassani, Assistant of Health and Population for Public Health Initiatives, delivered a speech on behalf of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population.





Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the ministry's efforts to develop sustainable and ambitious action plans aimed at preserving the state's gains in eliminating the hepatitis c virus, by strengthening prevention and early detection systems, as the first country in the world to obtain the gold certification from the World Health Organization for being free of the virus.





For his part, Hassani said during his speech that Egypt is chairing the Friends of the United Nations Alliance for the Elimination of hepatitis c for the second year in a row, which is considered one of the health diplomacy tools that enabled Egypt to provide support and assistance to 12 African and Asian countries in order to support the elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030.





Hassani praised the distinguished partnership between the Ministry of Health and Population and the African Center for Disease Control, which contributed to developing a sustainable training program for health workers concerned with combating and treating viral hepatitis in various African countries, which is being fully implemented in Egypt, in addition to the partnership with the Global Alliance for the Elimination of Hepatitis to implement various projects targeting the elimination of viral hepatitis in the African continent.





Friends of the United Nations Alliance for the Elimination of Hepatitis, which was launched on September 20, 2022, includes about 35 countries in its membership, and Egypt's presidency of the alliance for the second year in a row confirms Egypt's leadership and global expertise in the field of combating viral hepatitis, according the Health Ministry's statements.