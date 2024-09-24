Topgolf And SEGA Of America Partner To Launch Exclusive New Sonic The Hedgehogtm Game At Topgolf

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Multiyear Partnership Includes New Game and Special Offers at U.S. and Glasgow, UK, Locations

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, modern entertainment leader Topgolf and SEGA of America announced a multiyear partnership that will bring Sonic the Hedgehog to life in Topgolf-owned-and-operated venues this November and Toptracer-enabled franchise venues around the globe by Q1 2025. The all-new game is an ultimate Sonic experience filled with classic characters and challenges sure to power up new and nostalgic fans alike.

This is the first venture into the golf entertainment space for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and is the first Topgolf game developed with an external IP since Angry Birds at Topgolf was released in 2020.

" We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with SEGA®," said Geoff Cottrill, Topgolf's Chief Brand Officer. "The ingenious development of this game is a testament to the collaborative creativity between our teams that will bring Sonic action and golf to life in a super exciting way. We can't wait for Players to witness the Sonic experience coming to Topgolf locations this fall!"

Game Details

Topgolf meets the fast-paced action of Sonic in the new in-venue game, as super fans of all skill levels go head-to-head in iconic virtual Sonic environments, Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, to hit springs, collect rings and destroy badniks. The experience will utilize Topgolf's ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching popular characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Created with Players of all levels in mind, the entire outfield is scorable, allowing Players to aim freely and rack up points. For those making the transition from a joystick to a club for the first time, Topgolf has your back with its new club, The Sure Thing , designed to make golf less hard for novice Players.

"Our exciting and unique partnership with Topgolf showcases our continued efforts to expand the Sonic franchise across the transmedia landscape," said Ivo Gerscovich, Senior Vice President and Chief Business and Brand Officer of Sonic, Head of SEGA brands. "We hope that fans and newcomers in both communities will get to experience the new Sonic and Topgolf collaboration for themselves this fall!"

This fall is also packed with the launch of the newest game in the Sonic franchise, SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONSTM, coming Oct. 25, 2024, as well as the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Paramount Pictures' feature film in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024. Exclusive merchandise and co-branded events will be announced later this fall.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) brand, Topgolf

is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands .

About SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Like a DragonTM, Virtua FighterTM, Super Monkey BallTM, and Phantasy Star OnlineTM, along with Atlus' PersonaTM and Shin Megami TenseiTM series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit .

CSEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG and SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

