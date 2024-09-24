The Dickey Foundation Hosts 3Rd Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's largest barbecue brand co-hosts annual fundraiser event supporting local first responder teams

Dallas, TX, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation – the charitable arm of Dickey's Barbecue Pit – is once again celebrating their support of local first responders with their annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser event this fall.

This fun-filled event will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 6:30 p.m. at The Empire Room located at 1225 N Riverfront Blvd Dallas, TX 75207. The night of fundraising and fun will include food and drinks, live entertainment by the popular band 90 Proof, the fan favorite Champagne Diamond bar, and a celebration of the brave men and women of our communities.

Ticket sales for the Denim & Diamonds dinner will benefit The Dickey Foundation , which is dedicated to supporting first responder teams all over the country. With several sponsorship opportunities starting at $1,000, Dickey's encourages the entire 'cue-mmunity to pitch in and turn out to honor those who protect and serve us all. You can get your early-bird tickets and review sponsorship opportunities HERE .

“We are so excited to partner with the Dickey Foundation for another great Denim & Diamonds fundraiser event this year,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We're always looking for ways to give back, and we invite the entire DFW community to join us in doing so. We can't wait to see everyone on this fun night for a great cause!”

Tickets purchased before October 1st qualify for an Early Bird price of $80, while general admission will be $100. Guests are also invited to become Denim & Diamonds Sponsors, with a variety of levels available.

“Dickey's Barbecue Pit is grateful for the opportunity to support the Dickey Foundation in hosting the 3rd Annual Denim & Diamonds event,” said Roland Dickey, Jr . CEO, Dickey's Capital Group.“It's going to be such a great night honoring our brave police officers, firefighters, medical professionals and other first responders,”

For information about The Dickey Foundation or on how to apply for a local first responder grant, you can visit The Dickey Foundation website at .

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants , Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey's Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey , who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation's Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual's 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit .

